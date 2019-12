New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field during the first half of the NFL football AFC Championship game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s game day!

The New England Patriots face the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game.

22News Reporter Hector Molina will be live at Gillette Stadium on 22News at 6 p.m. with game coverage and highlights.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is at 4:25 p.m.