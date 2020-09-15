New England Patriots begin season strong with Cam Newton as new quarterback

(WWLP) – The New England Patriots are 1-0 to start the season, after defeating the Miami Dolphins 21 to 11 Sunday afternoon.

But the Patriots team that took the field at Gillette Stadium is much different than the last 20 years.

The biggest change, Cam Newton was the starting quarterback instead of Tom Brady.

Newton’s debut was highly anticipated and he delivered, finishing the game with 155 yards, 0 interceptions, and 75 rushing yards that includes two touchdowns.

“I think he’s back,” said Ta’nye Crichton of Springfield. “I’ve seen a lot of video of him working in the gym and just working in silence so now he’s back and better. Everyone is sleeping on him but they’re going to be ready.”

The Patriots play the Seattle Seahawks in a Sunday night match up this week, kick off is at 8:20 p.m.