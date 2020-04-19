New England Patriots sign restricted free agent DL Adam Butler

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots announced they have signed restricted free agent DL Adam Butler.

According to a news release sent to 22News, 26-year-old Adam Butler is 6 foot 5 and weighs 300 pounds. He has spent three seasons with New England after originally signing with New England as a rookie free agent out of Vanderbilt on May 5, 2017.

Butler played in 48 regular-season games with eight starts and a record of 62 tackles, 11 sacks, one forced fumble and seven passes defensed. The report also shows Butler also appeared in seven postseason contests as a reserve and added seven tackles, two sacks, and one pass defensed.

In 2019, Butler played in all 16 regular-season games with two starts and ended at a career-high with 26 tackles, six sacks, and five passes defensed.