New England Patriots vs. New York Giants in final pre-season game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass (WWLP) – The New England Patriots will host the New York Giants in their final pre-season game at Gillette Stadium Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and Jeopardy will be pre-empted due to the game.

The Patriots are 3-0 so far this pre-season and this is their final game before their first regular-season game on Sunday, September 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 p.m. 22News will be broadcasting the game.

The 100th NFL season officially starts September 5.

