Breaking News
Juvenile charged with murder in connection with Abbe Avenue homicide in Springfield
1  of  2
Watch Live
22News InFocus 1:50 p.m. – November Election Preview TRACK: Hurricane Dorian aims for U.S.

New England Patriots vs. New York Giants in final pre-season game

NFL New England

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass (WWLP) – The New England Patriots will host the New York Giants in their final pre-season game at Gillette Stadium Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and Jeopardy will be pre-empted due to the game.

The Patriots are 3-0 so far this pre-season and this is their final game before their first regular-season game on Sunday, September 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 p.m. 22News will be broadcasting the game.

The 100th NFL season officially starts September 5.

Watch 22News for live updates at 5:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and Follow 22News Reporter Hector Molina on twitter for even more live updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet