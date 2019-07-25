Patriots take on first day of training camp

FOXBOROUGH, Mass (WWLP) – After winning the Super Bowl for the six-time in a row this past year, the New England Patriots will start their quest for a seventh Lombardi Trophy at their first day of training camp on Thursday.

Practice will start around 9:15 a.m. at Gillette Stadium.

Pre-season starts next month and training camp gives teams a chance to see what it is they’re working with and how to best tackle the new season.

22News Reporter Hector Molina will be at the training camp and will have updates as soon as they become available.

Are you going to training camp? Send your photos to reportit@wwlp.com!