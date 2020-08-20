Patriots ticket holders react fans being banned at Gillette Stadium

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots announced that Gillette Stadium will be empty this season, no fans are allowed due to the pandemic.

The organization was informed by the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board that no fans are allowed in the stadium through the end of September. This includes fans for New England’s major league soccer team the Revolution as well.

22News spoke to a Patriots season ticket holder who won’t be making the weekly Sunday trip to Gillette Stadium for this first time in 20 years.

“I kind of saw it coming,” Christopher Joseph said. “I was thinking about it over the summertime and as things were progressing, I could see how it was going to happen so we opted out of our season tickets.”

The Patriots home owner is set for September 13 and is still is on just without fans. Ticket holders will be contacted directly regarding refunds.