Patriots players surprise military children with new bikes

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Instead of heading straight to the locker room after Day 1 of training camp, the New England Patriots took time to show their support for local military families by surprising military children with brand new bicycles.

For some of the kids, their new bikes even came with their first-ever riding lesson.

Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty told 22News riding a bicycle is one of his most unforgettable childhood memories, and it’s one that he’s glad to pass along to local children.

“It’s just an awesome feeling whenever you can make it this far and you can do something to put a smile on somebody else’s face, it means a lot,” McCourty said.

Robert Kraft meeting with some local military members! Some military children are about to be surprised with some new 🚲! Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/ZbJcNfC17Z — Monica Ricci (@MonicaWWLP) July 25, 2019

The surprise was all part of the Patriots’ partnership with CarMax. Harold Smith, one of the volunteers from CarMax who assembled the bikes, told 22News they can’t wait to do it all again next year.

“It’s the most amazing experience,” Smith said. “The reason we come out here is for the kids. So to see their faces and smiles, it makes everything worth it.”

The group of military families, some from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, were also greeted after practice by Patriots owner Robert Kraft and star wide receiver Julian Edelman.