New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates his first touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

(WWLP) – Former New England Patriots tight end and three-time Super Bowl Champion, Rob Gronkowski, will now be a football analyst for Fox Sports.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported to twitter Tuesday morning that Gronk was hired by FOX to appear as an analyst for FOX NFL Sunday.

According to the NFL, FOX announced that Gronk will make his debut this Thursday on the pregame show for the New England Patriots vs. New York Giants game with Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, and Tony Gonzalez.

