NFL preseason begins with Hall of Fame game

(WWLP) – After 6 months without football, the NFL Preseason has begun!

The Denver Broncos took on the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night in the NFL Hall of Fame game, which marks the beginning of the NFL’s Pre-season.

Last year’s season was a good one for fans in New England as the Patriots won their 6th Super Bowl Championship.

22News asked fans if they think it’s okay for teams to rest their top players during the preseason.

“The preseason is good because you see how teams are structured around the younger players too because you get to see how the backups play. You see how they would play in case the stars aren’t healthy,” said Jayden Rodriguez of Westfield.

“I don’t think it’s right. If you’re going to have preseason, everyone should be there playing and getting ready for the real thing,” said Luis Dejesus of Chicopee.

The Patriots first preseason game will be August 8th at 7:30 and you can watch it on 22News.