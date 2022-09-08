CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The NFL season officially kicks off Thursday night with a big-time, prime-time matchup.

It’s the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams against the Buffalo Bills right where last season finished off at SoFi Stadium in LA. Despite the long trip, the Bills come in as the favorite Thursday, eager to avenge a loss in last year’s AFC championship game.

The Rams are 5-0 in season openers under Head Coach Sean McVay. They led the NFL in scoring and total defense in 2020. the Bills did the same last year. Long story short, it’s gonna be a great game. It’s a presentation of Sunday Night Football on Thursday, you can watch Thursday on 22News, kickoff at 7 p.m.