Patriots to host Dolphins in Week 1 of 2021 NFL season

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Although the full 2021 NFL schedule has not been released just yet, the New England Patriots are set to open the season at home against the Miami Dolphins.
The Week 1 tilt is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m. and will air on WPRI 12.
The Patriots opened their 2020 season against the Dolphins and won 21-11 in quarterback Cam Newton’s debut for New England.
New England finished last year with a record of 7-9.
The full 2021 schedule is set to be released at 7:45 p.m. on Patriots.com and at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.