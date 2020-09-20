Pre-game: New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks

ATLANTA – AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Sunday Night football and the New England Patriots will be taking on the Seattle Seahawks.

Sunday night’s game will be at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington and this matchup will have two of the NFL’s best running quarterbacks face off.

Patriots Coach Bill Belicheck has previously stated that he doesn’t see anyone better than Seattle Quarterback Russell Wilson in the league right now. So this game will be a good test for the Patriots, especially since they are a newer team this year with quarterback Cam Newton.

The Patriots defense had a really good game last week against the Miami Dolphins, winning 21-11, and the Seahawks offense had strength against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

It is only Week 2 and still very early in the season but this game is much anticipated because it will show the Patriots true strengths and weaknesses.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. Sunday night on right here on 22News.