SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is congratulating Springfield native Benton Whitley on his recent signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.

“Great move by the AFC powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs! I’ve known Benton since he was a child, as he and my daughters went to school together, and fondly remember the days when he, in his 5A football uniform too, and his father Ed would hold signs with me during standouts – they were the best father and son team around! I cheered for him during his 5A Football days and when he was a standout and award-winning Defensive Lineman for Holy Cross. Benton is a smart and talented young man, both on and off the field. Your father and all of Springfield are proud of you. Good luck and continued success both on and off the field!” P.S. “Hey Coach Ed, how many people are now going to be asking you for Patrick Mahomes autograph!” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

Benton Whitley is the son of late Tracy Whitley and Springfield Community Development Neighborhood Director Ed Whitley. In May, Whitley signed with the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.

When asked about signing with the Rams, Whitley said, “This means everything to me. Reaching this milestone is a representation of all of the work I’ve put in throughout my life as well as all of the people that have helped me along the way like my family, coaches and teammates. I really can’t wait to get in there and compete to show them what I’ve got.”

Whitley played in high school at Minnechaug Regional High School and is also a three-time All-Patriot League first team selection as a Defensive End at Holy Cross. During his senior year at Holy Cross, Whitley led the defense of his team to the top rank in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

He also earned All-New England first team honors in 2021, All-ECAC second team laurels in 2019, and now has a chance to continue his career in the NFL with the LA Rams.