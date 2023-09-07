CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP/AP) – The 104th season of the National Football League kicks off Thursday night on 22News.

The season begins with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs against the new and improved Detroit Lions, one of the most anticipated days of the year. Beginning at 7 p.m., NFL experts preview the first game of the season. Kick-off time is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

The New England Patriots will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 10.