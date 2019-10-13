WATCH LIVE: Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Chargers

(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Sunday night football with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers starting at 7:00 p.m. on 22News.

The coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.

The Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers from Dignity Health Sports Park kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Los Angeles has won two of the three previous meetings, including a 33-30 triumph last season, as Keenan Allen had 14 catches for 148 yards and a TD.

