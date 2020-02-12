Opioid Crisis

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Politics
New Hampshire Primary
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Black History Month program at STCC explores racial injustice through art
Top Stories
Dog therapy helping students at Westfield State University ‘forget all their problems’
Italian educators visit West Springfield High School
Video
Outcome of Democratic New Hampshire primary unexpected, voters say
9-year-old pleads not guilty to attempted murder in sister’s stabbing
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Live at 1pm: Drivers to face bright lights, fun questions at Daytona 500 Media Day
Top Stories
UConn basketball player amoung 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award candidates
Top Stories
Daniels keys second-half surge to lead NC State by Syracuse
UNC falls to last place in ACC with 74-57 loss at Wake Forest
Senators press NCAA on uniform standard for paying college athletes
Video
Local fans react to Boston Red Sox recent trade of Mookie Betts, David Price
Video
Community
Calendar
Black History Month
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Road to Daytona: Riverside Park Speedway’s pace car
Video
Top Stories
Road to Daytona: Auto racing is often a family tradition
Video
Top Stories
Road to Daytona: Meet Riverside Park Speedway Driver Chris Wenzel
Video
Road to Daytona: A Look Inside Skoywra Motorsports
Video
Road to Daytona: Meet Riverside Park Racing Legend Bob Polverari
Video
Road to Daytona: Building an SK modified racing car from the ground up
Video
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
Arrow – Series Finale Preview
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Hoosac Tunnel out of service for structural evaluation
1
of
/
4
Breaking News
Sheffield murder-suicide documents released by Berkshire DA, case closed
2
of
/
4
Breaking News
Mount Holyoke professor arraigned on assault to murder, other charges
3
of
/
4
Breaking News
Former Governor Patrick suspends campaign
4
of
/
4
Opioid Crisis
Opioid related overdose deaths on the decline in Massachusetts
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Trending Stories
Hoosac Tunnel out of service for structural evaluation
Video
Forecast Discussion
Video
Father accused of stabbing, punching daughter in Ludlow
Video
Sheffield murder-suicide documents released by Berkshire DA, case closed
Video
Chicopee man, wearing bulletproof vest, arrested after police found drugs, illegal firearm during traffic stop