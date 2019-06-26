Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
9/11 Monument Dedication
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Head of Mass. RMV has resigns in the wake of deadly motorcycle crash
Top Stories
Why temperatures are likely to reach 90s this week
Showtime: Democrats prepare for first debate
A prescription for dance
Summer camp tragedy: Falling tree kills girl scout
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
The 100 – The Old Man And The Anomaly Scene
Top Stories
Penn & Teller: Fool Us – Can Rebecca Herrera do it again?
Top Stories
Preview The 100 – The Old Man And The Anomaly
Masters of Illusion – Human Voodoo Doll And A Séance Compilation
In The Dark – It’s Always Been You Trailer
iZombie – The Fresh Princess Trailer
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Check out this Plymouth from 1933 with Cruisin’ at Mount Carmel
Top Stories
Free Family Fun Week: Making a kid-friendly salad with fruit
Top Stories
Free Family Fun Week: Movies under the stars in Longmeadow
Free Family Fun Week: Explore Amelia Park Children’s Museum
Free Family Fun Week: Go for a modern-day treasure hunt with Geocaching!
Free Family Fun Week: Stanley Park programs and events
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Section of Stonina Dr in Chicopee closed after officer-involved shooting
Presidential Primary Debate
Presidential Primary Debate Headlines
Showtime: Democrats prepare for first debate
Stakes high for NBC News ahead of 2-night Democratic debate
Debate lineup set at 20 candidates; de Blasio and Bennet in
More Primary Debate
Live Now
Live Now
Watch 22News at Noon