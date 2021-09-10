104th Fighter Wing to conduct September 11th flyover

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing from Barnes Air National Guard Base is scheduled to flyover several events on September 11th.

The F-15C Eagles will flyover Otis Air National Guard base around 10 a.m. on Saturday. They will then make their way to Quincy for 10:10 a.m., followed by Maria College in Paxton for 10:20 a.m., and then over the Ludlow Fire Department at 10:30 a.m.

A ceremony is being held at the 9/11 memorial across from the Ludlow Fire Station on Center Street beginning at 10 a.m.

“The pilots of the 131st Fighter Squadron are honored to execute flyovers in memory of all those who served on this day as well as in the 20 years to follow,” said Lt. Col. Michael ‘Shot’ Glass, 131st Fighter Squadron Commander.

The 104th Fighter Wing will also flyover the USS Constitution in the Boston Harbor at 11:15 a.m.