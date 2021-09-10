Agawam Fire Station displays 9/11 memorial in honor of first responders

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – September 11th brought out the best of our brave first responders. It’s a day many still remember very clearly.

Even though it was a tragic day for America, it also was a day of heroism, as firefighters and other first responders came to the rescue at Ground Zero.

“It was a horrible day in our history bad things happened but the great part was watching all the firefighters, very brave going in taking care of all the people needed help.” Richard Poggi, of Agawam

Agawam’s 9/11 memorial is right outside the fire department. It portrays the twin towers, that were attacked on September 11th, 2001. Its a day that really put the spotlight on our first responders.

“How such a tragic event brought out the country as a whole really. And how first responders not just from New York but from other places came to New York to help do their jobs without them knowing what was going on.” Owen Gavagan, Agawam Firefighter & Paramedic

Firefighters at Ground Zero sifted through rubble, looking for survivors not knowing if they were in any danger. More than 400 NYC fighters and police officers lost their lives as a result of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It was later determined that they were exposed to toxic chemicals at Ground Zero.

“It was great to see how brave everybody was, America came together that day, not just America, the firefighters scarified the most, the police. I try to instill that in my daughter everyday.” Richard Poggi, Agawam