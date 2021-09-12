Blue Mass to honor those lost in 9/11 held Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bishop William D. Byrne will hold the annual Blue Mass to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

The Mass, taking place Sunday September 12th, will be held at St. Michael’s Cathedral located at 260 State Street in Springfield. The event will start at 10 a.m.

According to a statement released from The Diocese of Springfield, the Mass will be open to all first responders including: firefighters, state and local police, paramedics, corrections officers, federal law enforcement and those serving in the military.

Additionally, a brief march and procession will precede Mass. Those interested in attending the procession are asked to gather in the parking lot of St. Michael’s Cathedral by 9:30 a.m. dawning dress uniform.

The event will be shown on air during “Chalice of Salvation,” and online.