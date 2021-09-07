Chicopee parish to host 9/11 memorial Mass

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ste. Rose de Lima Parish in Chicopee announced Monday their plans to host a 9/11 memorial service.

The annual 9/11 Memorial Mass honors the memory of the victims and heroes who died during the September 11th terrorist attacks in 2001, 20 years ago. The service is open to the public and will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday September 11th at the Ste. Rose de Lima Church. The parish is located at 600 Grattan St. in the Aldenville section of Chicopee.

Donations to assist Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry, as they continue to feed the hungry in the greater Chicopee area will be accepted at the service. More information can be found on the parish’s website.

Parking for the service can be found on-street, in the school parking lots, across Grattan Street and in the St. Pierre Phaneuf funeral chapel lot on Lafayette Street.