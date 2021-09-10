Downtown exhibit shows creation of Springfield’s September 11th Monument

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A photographic exhibit in downtown Springfield traces the history of Springfield’s September 11th Monument.

In the lobby of One Financial Plaza in downtown Springfield, noted photographer Chris Marion has on display more than 20 photographs tracking the creation of the monument from the moment the steel beam from the Twin Towers arrived in Springfield ten years ago.

It had been transported on a truck owned by Charlie Arment of Springfield. He vividly remembers the emotional impact during it’s arrival, “Oh to be sure, definitely, I have chills right now. It’s hard to believe that its been that long.”

Chris Marion’s photographic display follows the creation of the iconic tribute at Salmon studio in Northampton, the inclusion of the 498 names of first responders who died helping others that terrible day, right up to the monument’s dedication at Riverfront Park in 2019.

Marion is extremely proud of his exhibit, “It’s a reminder, it’s a permanent reminder of the effort again, the dedication and careful creation of the monument. I don’t know if there are any other monuments like this anywhere in the country.”

Marion’s display reminds us the creation of this icon required many dedicated individuals, a team effort, that at its core needed a fundraising mechanism and the ability to pull this massive task together.

“We raised $350,000 and the business community was right behind us. And of course the mayor gave us permission to put it in Riverfront Park, but for 11 years it was Dennis Leger, Pat Sullivan and myself looking for a location,” said Judy Matt, President of Spirit of Springfield.

You still have time to absorb Chris Marion’s photographic display capturing every detail of this massive undertaking. The exhibit will continue to be shown in the One Financial Plaza lobby Monday through Saturday until September 18th.