EVENTS: Remembering 9/11 in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – There are several communities in western Massachusetts are holding events commemorating the 20th anniversary of September 11th.
Hampden County
Agawam
A remembrance ceremony at 9:30 a.m. in front of Agawam Fire Department Headquarters include speeches from Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois, Father Bill Hamilton, Agawam Fire Department Chaplain, Reverend Dr. Harvey Hill, Saint David’s Episcopal Church, The Honorable William Sapelli, Mayor, Town of Agawam
Christopher Lanski, Agawam Veterans Services Director. The National Anthem will be sung by Kerri O’Connor
Taps will be played by Christian and Gabriel Rua. A three volley salute will be fired by the American Legion Post 185 Color Guard.
Westover ARB
- A ceremony is being held for military members at Westover ARB in Chicopee from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
- The ceremony is being held at MassMutual Center in Springfield will begin with Ray Allen (’18) welcoming the audience and offering a reflection on this solemn day, followed by GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, Anthony Hamilton, who will perform “America the Beautiful”. The Springfield Police and Fire Color Guard will be present to represent and remember those first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11th, 2001.
Westfield
- At 9:45 am, the Westfield Fire Department will hold its annual ceremony of reflection and remembrance in honor of fallen first responders at Fire Headquarters on Broad Street.
- At 11:00 am, Mayor Humason will be joined by families of Westfield natives who fell victim to the attacks with a wreath laying at the 9/11 Monument, located at the head of North Elm Street, across from the Westwood Building at 94 North Elm Street.
- At 2:00 pm, Sons of Erin will be observing the 20th anniversary of the tragedy of September 11th. Westfield residents that lost their lives, Tara Shea Creamer, Dan Trant, and Brian Murphy will be remembered. After a welcome by Pat Murphy, Mayor Don Humason and State Representative Kelly Pease, and guest speaker Senator John Velis will offer brief remarks.
- The public is welcome to attend all events.
Hampshire County
Easthampton
- Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, Police Chief Robert Alberti, and Fire Chief Christopher Norris welcome the public and all city personnel to a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Public Safety Complex beginning at 11 a.m.
UMass Amherst
- The campus will hear the ringing of the bells in the Old Chapel at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 10:10 a.m. marking the times of the attacks on the World Trade Center towers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the crash of United Flight 93 in Pennsylvania on that day.
Franklin County
Orange
- First responders, families, and the public are invited to join the Orange Police and Fire Departments at the Tully Fire Station to commemorate September 11th from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- First Responders appreciation event held at Butterfield Park on East River Street in Orange from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. is free to the public.
Berkshire County
Becket
- More than 50 images of the attack on the World Trade Center in New York City and subsequent recovery will be on display. The exhibit by local photojournalist, Todd Maisel, will be held from September 10 to October 11 at the Becket Arts Center. A discussion forum is scheduled for Monday evening, September 13, 7 p.m.