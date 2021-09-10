EVENTS: Remembering 9/11 in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – There are several communities in western Massachusetts are holding events commemorating the 20th anniversary of September 11th.

Hampden County

Agawam

A remembrance ceremony at 9:30 a.m. in front of Agawam Fire Department Headquarters include speeches from Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois, Father Bill Hamilton, Agawam Fire Department Chaplain, Reverend Dr. Harvey Hill, Saint David’s Episcopal Church, The Honorable William Sapelli, Mayor, Town of Agawam

Christopher Lanski, Agawam Veterans Services Director. The National Anthem will be sung by Kerri O’Connor

Taps will be played by Christian and Gabriel Rua. A three volley salute will be fired by the American Legion Post 185 Color Guard.

Westover ARB

A ceremony is being held for military members at Westover ARB in Chicopee from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The ceremony is being held at MassMutual Center in Springfield will begin with Ray Allen (’18) welcoming the audience and offering a reflection on this solemn day, followed by GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, Anthony Hamilton, who will perform “America the Beautiful”. The Springfield Police and Fire Color Guard will be present to represent and remember those first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11th, 2001.

Westfield

At 9:45 am, the Westfield Fire Department will hold its annual ceremony of reflection and remembrance in honor of fallen first responders at Fire Headquarters on Broad Street.

At 11:00 am, Mayor Humason will be joined by families of Westfield natives who fell victim to the attacks with a wreath laying at the 9/11 Monument, located at the head of North Elm Street, across from the Westwood Building at 94 North Elm Street.

At 2:00 pm, Sons of Erin will be observing the 20 th anniversary of the tragedy of September 11 th . Westfield residents that lost their lives, Tara Shea Creamer, Dan Trant, and Brian Murphy will be remembered. After a welcome by Pat Murphy, Mayor Don Humason and State Representative Kelly Pease, and guest speaker Senator John Velis will offer brief remarks.

The public is welcome to attend all events.

Hampshire County

Easthampton

Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, Police Chief Robert Alberti, and Fire Chief Christopher Norris welcome the public and all city personnel to a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Public Safety Complex beginning at 11 a.m.

UMass Amherst

The campus will hear the ringing of the bells in the Old Chapel at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 10:10 a.m. marking the times of the attacks on the World Trade Center towers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the crash of United Flight 93 in Pennsylvania on that day.

Franklin County

Orange

First responders, families, and the public are invited to join the Orange Police and Fire Departments at the Tully Fire Station to commemorate September 11th from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

First Responders appreciation event held at Butterfield Park on East River Street in Orange from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. is free to the public.

Berkshire County

Becket