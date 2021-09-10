CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Eric Lesser will be joined with Colonel Joseph D. Janik, commander of the 439th Airlift Wing, to discuss the events of 9/11 as well as the operations at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

The conversation will be streamed live on Senator Lesser’s Twitter and Facebook pages at 12 p.m. in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Senator Eric Lesser, Colonel Janik is responsible for more than 3,000 personnel, including civilians, Air Reserve Technicians, and traditional reservists.

Colonel Janik, a Buffalo native has flown combat missions, supporting ‘Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom,’ he was a wing commandeer for the 910th air refueling wing in Youngstown Ohio. He joined the 439th Airlift Wing, Westover Air Reserve Base as Commander in April of 2021.