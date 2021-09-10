Western Massachusetts residents remember the horrific morning of 9/11

In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013, file photo, the twin beams of the annual Tribute in Light commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks shine amid the city’s skyline, in New York. The twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during the 2020 memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, because of concerns about the coronavirus and the health of work crews. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 20 years can seem like a lifetime ago, but not when it comes to 9/11. Most people remember exactly what they were doing when they found out about the terrorist attacks. 22News spoke with western Massachusetts residents about what they remember about that horrific day 20 years ago.

“It was blue sky, no clouds in the sky. Beautiful day. To have that destroy that whole day… I remember very well that whole day. I was in Manhattan at a conference at the United Nations, which is about 40 blocks north of of the WTC. I didn’t think of it as an attack at all. I thought it was just an accident. Everybody in the UN building was ordered to evacuate because they thought that could be a target as an international building. I walked over to Park Ave., sat on the curb and spent the next four hours watching the people walk from downtown. They looked like ghosts. They were all covered with dust. Everybody was really in shock from what they had gone through. It seems like yesterday.” – Bob Loesch, Springfield

“At first I think everybody thought it was just a small plane. It just seemed like a total nightmare, just like the worst possible thing that could happen in our country. It’s just unbelievable.” – Jim Marcus, West Springfield

“I’m old enough to remember when JFK was assassinated, I was in 7th grade. It’s one of those things you remember exactly where you are. It was the same thing with 9/11. My brother worked in New York and we knew he was somewhere near that area. My wife called his wife and we realized he was safe. I realized it was something serious that this was an attack on the US. It was great to see the country come together. It would be nice if we could do that. come together as a country and be united.” – John Somers, West Springfield

“I was working for the post office. I was delivering mail. I remember the exact box I was at. I was listening to 96.5 and I heard them say ‘the Twin Towers just got hit. We’re at war.’ They said, ‘we are under attack.’ Then chills, tears. Years after, all you’re thinking about is the people, the families lost. You still can just hear it, I can still picture the kids saying, ‘where’s my mom where’s my dad’ on the tv. Very, very hard to get through sometimes.” – Erin Stonge, Westfield