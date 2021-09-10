WTC victim James Geyer honored at Western New England University

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University honored alumnus and World Trade Center victim, James Geyer Friday.

A ceremony was held at noon Friday in front of Churchill Hall in honor of 41-year-old James “Jimmy” Geyer. Jimmy majored in General Business and graduated from Western New England University in 1982. According to College of Business Dean Dr. Sharianne Walker, he was known as an outstanding business student and campus leader who was committed to always helping others and asking for nothing in return.

Jimmy played football for the Golden Bears for four years and was a member of the College’s first NCAA Division III program in 1981. His number, 22, was officially retired at the October 13, 2001 football game.

Jimmy worked as a bond trader for Cantor Fitzgerald, he was on the 105th floor at the World Trade Center when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the building on September 11th.

“It is important for us to take a moment at this twentieth anniversary of the World Trade Center attack to remember Jimmy, as one of our own. It is important that all of us carry on his legacy of service and honor the promise that we will never forget the lives of those lost and those families that were devastated on that September morning,” said Walker.

According to Western New England University, Jimmy was 41-years-old when he died. He left behind his wife Cathy and three children; his parents; two brothers; and a sister and was a native of Rockville Centre, NY.