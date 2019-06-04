Keep WWLP-22News on DIRECTV

DIRECTV subscribers may lose WWLP on July 3rd. Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Keep my WWLP-22News and The CW Springfield!”

DIRECTV Customer Service – 800-288-2020 / 800-531-5000

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV subscribers are at risk of losing WWLP-22News and The CW Springfield at 11:59 p.m. local time on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite news stories from around the area.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: If DIRECTV decides not to carry WWLP-22News and The CW Springfield, you would lose your local news, emergency service updates, Patriots Pre-Season Football and your favorite NBC shows such as the Sunday Night Football, This is Us and The Voice; and The CW Springfield shows including Riverdale, Supergirl, All American, and the series premieres of Batwoman and Nancy Drew.

Q: Where will WWLP-22News programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV customers are at risk of having their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available for WWLP-22News including DISH (855-898-6730). You can also watch WWLP-22News and The CW Springfield over-the-air with a digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV?

A: We were negotiating, and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement. Unfortunately, DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they keep your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the WWLP-22News programming you want.