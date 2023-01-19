Which Alpyn Beauty product is best?

Carefully selected wild botanicals from the mountains around Jackson Hole, Wyoming form the basis for Alpyn Beauty’s luxurious skin care products. Alpyn Beauty sources its ingredients from the hardy, nutrient-rich plant life in the mountains for clean, high-end skin care. If you’re looking for a lightweight but effective serum, Alpyn Beauty Wild Nettle and Niacinamide Firming Serum is a great choice.

What to know before you buy an Alpyn Beauty product

Alpyn’s founder has decades of experience

Alpyn Beauty was founded by Kendra Kolb Butler. She had worked in the beauty industry in New York City for more than 20 years and wanted a lifestyle change. In 2016, she began Alpyn Beauty Bar, a brick-and-mortar store in Jackson Hole. Here, clients could seek relief from the dry, high-altitude climate. Eventually, Alpyn started producing wildcrafted skin care products made of local plants.

What is wildcrafting?

Wildcrafted ingredients are harvested or foraged from their natural habitat. When done with care, wildcrafting is generally sustainable and better for the environment than large-scale commercial cultivation. Wildcrafting also helps ensure a healthy plant is left behind, continuing to serve its function in the ecosystem.

Alpyn Beauty product line

Alpyn Beauty has a curated product line consisting of moisturizers, serums, a cleanser and products for eyes and lips. The company was founded with the goal of addressing dry skin, so ingredients tend to focus on hydrating and plumping skin.

What to look for in a quality Alpyn Beauty product

Effective and resilient plant ingredients

Some of the botanical ingredients that grow locally and inspired the creation of Alpyn Beauty’s products include arnica, chamomile, calendula, sage and more. Other key ingredients include bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative to retinol, brightening licorice root extract and antioxidant-rich wild huckleberry.

PlantGenius botanical complex

Alpyn Beauty products feature a proprietary ingredient complex called PlantGenius. It’s made from resilient, high-altitude plants that have found ways to flourish in tough environments, leading to stronger, more nutrient-packed active botanical ingredients. The PlantGenius complex is found in several products including Alpyn Beauty’s Melt Moisturizer and Line-Filling Eye Balm.

Sustainable ingredients and packaging

In keeping with its dedication to environmental responsibility, Alpyn Beauty packages its products in recyclable materials, including 100% recycled glass. The company is also Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free and a member of 1% for the Planet, a nonprofit organization through which companies donate at least 1% of their profits to protecting the environment.

How much you can expect to spend on Alpyn Beauty products

Albyn Beauty’s moisturizers and serums cost between $56-62, while the brand’s cleanser costs $36. Mini or trial sizes of some products, such as the popular Melt Moisturizer with Bakuchiol and Squalane, are available for $25.

Alpyn Beauty product FAQ

Do Alpyn Beauty products contain fragrance?

A. Alpyn Beauty does not add fragrance. Instead, it relies on essential oils and other natural, botanical ingredients to contribute scent.

How do I recycle Alpyn products?

A. Alpyn’s glass containers can be recycled locally. The caps, lids and pumps can be recycled through Alpyn’s partnership with PACT Collective, which provides an Alpine Beauty discount code for every five pieces of packaging sent in.

What’s the best Alpyn Beauty product to buy?

Top Alpyn Beauty product

Alpyn Beauty Wild Nettle & Niacinamide Firming Serum

What you need to know: This silky serum is formulated to help smooth, hydrate and plump all skin types.

What you’ll love: Nettle extract helps hydrate skin while balancing oil and niacinamide addresses skin texture and tone. Rambutan, a tropical fruit similar to lychee, is a hydrating and antioxidant-rich extract similar to retinol and bakuchiol but even gentler.

What you should consider: Not everyone is a fan of the serum’s scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Alpyn Beauty product for the money

Alpyn Beauty PlantGenius Creamy Bubbling Cleanser

What you need to know: This gently exfoliating cleanser helps brighten and decongest skin.

What you’ll love: Papaya and pomegranate enzymes, along with AHAs, exfoliate away dead skin cells, resurface skin and clear pores. Vitamin C helps skin look brighter. This cleanser can also be worn as a facial mask in the shower: simply apply it before you get in and wash it off at the end of your shower.

What you should consider: Some users felt like their skin never got adequately clean, especially for oily skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Alpyn Beauty PlantGenius Melt Moisturizer with Bakuchiol and Squalane

What you need to know: Give dry skin a boost of hydration with this velvety moisturizer.

What you’ll love: It’s formulated with hydrating and barrier-strengthening actives such as hyaluronic acid, squalane and ceramides. It leaves skin feeling soft and mattified, helping prime skin for makeup.

What you should consider: Its thicker consistency can make it difficult to fully sink in.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

