Father’s Day has been celebrated since 1910, but it wasn’t until 58 years after President Woodrow Wilson made Mother’s Day official that the day became a U.S. holiday in 1972.

Inexpensive Father’s Day gift ideas

Even though some of us won’t be able to spend Father’s Day in person with our Pops this year, we can still make it special for him. A thoughtful, personalized gift can go a long way to make your dad feel great.

If you’re on a tight budget, don’t worry. It’s really not about how much you spend, but the thought you put into it. Here’s a list of some of the best cheap Father’s Day gifts out there right now. From clothing to grilling, there’s something here for every dad.

Clothing and accessories

Puma Golf 2019 Men’s Utility Patch Snapback Hat

What you need to know: With the help of the shade from this curved golf cap, your dad can enjoy his game of golf, even in the hot sun.

What you’ll love: This adjustable cap comes with a moisture-wicking performance sweatband and two interchangeable patches for different styles.

What you should consider: Some golfers reported the color didn’t quite match the description of their cap.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Witzroys 100% Silk Handmade Neckties

What you need to know: These ties are 100% silk and come in 10 sharp patterns and colors, so your dad is sure to love at least one of them.

What you’ll love: These fun ties are handmade and a quality weight and thickness.

What you should consider: If your dad prefers a simpler or solid color tie, this may not be the pick for him.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

HSELL Fun Novelty Patterned Socks

What you need to know: You can choose from 13 patterns of art and pop culture designs on these fun, bright cotton/polyester blend socks that work for sizes 6.5-12.

What you’ll love: These cozy socks are of solid quality and will keep dad’s toes toasty with their double-sided 200 thread count.

What you should consider: Some wearers found the socks fit on the smaller side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Crazy Dog T-Shirts Men’s Best Dog Dad Ever T-Shirt

What you need to know: This screen-printed poly/cotton blend tee is super soft and durable. It’s machine-washable and available in three colors and up to size 5XL.

What you’ll love: This is the perfect gift idea for the man in your life who may be a proud canine father.

What you should consider: This fits on the smaller side for some folks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hanes Comfort Soft Everyday Clog Slippers

What you need to know: These machine-washable slippers come in three colors and sizes from 6-15. They’re made with thick memory foam for a custom, comfy fit.

What you’ll love: Hanes uses special odor protection that will help keep your dad’s slippers and feet smelling fresh. They’re handy for indoor and outdoor wear with gripped, durable soles that prevent slipping.

What you should consider: Some people felt these slippers were not the most supportive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ann Arbor T-Shirt Co. The Grillfather T-Shirt

What you need to know: If your dad loves a good BBQ as well as mob films, this soft, tagless tee is for him.

What you’ll love: This high thread-count tee is smooth, soft and mid-weight, yet still durable. It’s pre-shrunk and machine-washable.

What you should consider: It’s a bit more tapered and fitted, so you may need to go a size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Grooming products

Viking Revolution Beard Wash & Beard Conditioner Set

What you need to know: With just a small amount of product, this beard shampoo and conditioner hydrates, cleans and softens without irritating the skin.

What you’ll love: These products are easy to use and made from all-natural, plant-based ingredients including argan and jojoba oils.

What you should consider: Those with extra dry or rough skin might need to use this product more frequently than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Shaving Revolution Luxury Shaving Brush Set

What you need to know: In this kit, your dad gets a stainless steel shaving bowl and brush stand, a brush made from badger hair and shaving soap in a sandalwood scent that creates a rich lather.

What you’ll love: The brush contains only natural hair, nothing artificial.

What you should consider: Some shavers found the brush didn’t last too long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Travel mugs

Sips & Gifts The Man, The Myth, The Legend Stainless Steel Tumbler

What you need to know: This Sips & Gifts tumbler has a spill-proof lid and is made of rustproof stainless steel and double insulation so drinks stay at the temperature they should.

What you’ll love: The mug’s powder coating means it’s made to last and not chip, and you won’t get water stains.

What you should consider: A few customers had their lid break, but this may have been from the shipping process.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

CIVAGO Stainless Steel Coffee Mug with Handle

What you need to know: This durable stainless steel mug offers double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours. It also repels odors and stains, so you only taste what’s inside.

What you’ll love: You can choose your dad’s favorite color from 20 options. He’ll enjoy the comfortable and wide grip and slip-free handle when he’s on the go.

What you should consider: Some drinkers found that the temperature of their beverage wasn’t retained for quite as long as other mugs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Food and kitchen

Pain 100% Organic Hot Sauce

What you need to know: If your dad is a hot sauce aficionado and loves spice, this is for him. It pairs well with steak, seafood, chicken, veggies and anything else he can think of.

What you’ll love: Only a dash or two is needed — this Pain 100% hot sauce is super spicy and will last a long time.

What you should consider: Some people felt there was too much heat and not enough flavor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

What you need to know: Breakfast, lunch or dinner, this sandwich maker will please your pops any time of day. He can make any sandwich he pleases, including from one of the 25 recipes provided.

What you’ll love: All removable parts are dishwasher-safe and surfaces are nonstick, so little to no oil is required.

What you should consider: Some chefs found it difficult to balance an egg so it wouldn’t spill out the sides of the appliance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Engraved gifts

LParkin First Love from The Bump Happy Daddy to Be Gift Keychain

What you need to know: If your partner or husband is about to be a dad, this engraved Happy Father’s Day Daddy “love from the bump” keychain is a simple and adorable Father’s Day gift.

What you’ll love: This is an easy, compact gift to give with a high-quality polished finish.

What you should consider: Some found that the keychain scratches easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

XGAKWD Engraved Wallet Insert

What you need to know: This sweet and thoughtful gift from daughter to father is simple and something your dad can carry with him wherever he goes. The insert fits nicely in a wallet and won’t bend easily.

What you’ll love: Made of high-quality, durable stainless steel, the insert won’t rust or fade.

What you should consider: Some people found this overpriced, but if it’s the right sentiment, you may disagree.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Wallet

Timberland Men’s Leather Wallet with Attached Flip Pocket

What you need to know: Choose from 16 colors of this 100% leather, lined wallet from Timberland that includes a flip-up ID window. It’s extremely durable and perfect for daily use.

What you’ll love: With its slim design, this durable wallet folds once and fits easily in a pocket, yet it offers lots of storage with five card slots and two ID windows.

What you should consider: The card slots were tight in some users’ experience, but they’ll likely stretch over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

