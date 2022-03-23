Which clear makeup bag is best?

Clear makeup bags became popular when TSA required travelers to pack their liquid items into a see-through bag. Beyond using them for getting through security, clear makeup bags make it easier to find the makeup items you’re looking for. If you’re looking for an inexpensive yet high-quality clear makeup bag, Tartan + Twine Basics Clear Train Case is the top choice. It’s large enough to carry all your essentials and more, plus it’s easy to clean.

What to know before you buy a clear makeup bag

Total capacity

If you’re buying your bag for travel purposes, be mindful of the total capacity of your clear makeup bag. TSA regulations limit the volume of each liquid, gel or aerosol to 3.4 ounces. They also require that each passenger carries no more than a quart of these kinds of containers in total. Buy a bag with a quart-sized capacity so you have a handy visual guide of how much you can carry.

What you need to carry

If you’re just packing a few eyeshadow pallets and a few other compact items, you can get away with a smaller, zippered bag. If you have several makeup and hair items you want to bring with you, you may need something a bit bigger. You can find clear makeup bags of all sizes to hold the essentials or contain your full hair and makeup set.

Waterproof

If you need to keep makeup safe from the elements, you may want to opt for a waterproof clear makeup bag. PVC lends itself to waterproof construction and can help keep makeup dry as well as give you easy visibility to your items.

What to look for in a quality clear makeup bag

Compartments

If you have a variety of makeup items, it pays to get a makeup bag with compartments. Multiple compartments allow you to keep your items separate and organized. This will save you time when you need to find items quickly.

Handle or carrying strap

If you only need a clear makeup bag to fit inside a carry-on, a simple zippered pouch will do. If you plan on carrying your makeup bag on its own, find one with a sturdy, well-constructed handle or a strap.

Fun finishes

Clear doesn’t necessarily mean only clear design. Clear makeup bags sometimes come with fun finishes, like subtle polka-dots, piping or zippers. Find one that works for your style without impairing your ability to see inside.

How much you can expect to spend on a clear makeup bag

Clear makeup bags are handy, expedient and affordable. Expect to pay in the $10-$20 range for a small to medium clear makeup bag.

Clear makeup bag FAQ

What size clear makeup bag do I choose?

A. Start by setting out your makeup basics. Your basics may include primers, foundation, blush, bronzer, contour, eyeshadow and lipsticks or glosses. You should be able to tell what size you need by looking at these items. If you like to travel with a broader selection, or want to include toiletries in your bag as well, opt for a larger clear makeup bag.

How do I keep my makeup protected in my makeup bag?

A. First, start by packing your sturdier items. Pressed powders like eyeshadow and blush are notorious for cracking apart, so consider creams and liquid versions for travel. If that’s not possible, you can place a cotton ball between the mirror and the powder to act as a shock absorber. You can also use some bubblewrap and place it between items in your makeup bag.

How do I clean a clear makeup bag?

A. Since clear makeup bags are made of plastic, it’s easy to clean them. A simple rag with a bit of soapy water should wash away the makeup residue. Some makeup experts suggest doing a final pass with a cotton swab dipped in alcohol, but first, check it on a small spot to make sure that the plastic doesn’t react poorly to it.

What are the best clear makeup bags to buy?

Top clear makeup bag

Tartan + Twine Basics Clear Train Case

What you need to know: Beautiful and well-constructed, this train case holds all of your makeup basics and provides 360-degree views.

What you’ll love: Beautiful rose gold metal on the zipper and pulls, along with dramatic, black patent leather piping provides a stylish twist to an old classic.

What you should consider: Long brushes will be snug in this 8.25”-wide bag. Consider packing them separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top clear makeup bag for the money

Packism 3 Pack TSA Approved Toiletry Bag with Handle

What you need to know: Packism is a well-known brand in travel accessories, and this 3-pack lives up to its reputation of providing good construction and well-thought-out design.

What you’ll love: The handles are perfect for slinging over your wrist as you carry your makeup. You can get them in gray, green, black or white to match the rest of your luggage.

What you should consider: Be gentle with the handles. Although the item is highly-reviewed, some users report damage with heavy use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HAOGUAGUA Heavy-Duty Clear Cosmetic Bag

What you need to know: The fun, whimsical design and surprisingly sturdy handle make this clear makeup bag a great, inexpensive option when you want a bag with some pizzazz.

What you’ll love: The pink edges give it a spin on the traditional clear makeup bag, and the thick plastic helps to protect your items.

What you should consider: This bag runs on the smaller side and won’t accommodate longer brushes or large palettes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

