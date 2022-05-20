Which double laundry hamper is best?

Few people relish the idea of sorting through a mountain of laundry at the end of a long weekend, but it makes for an organized life. Make it easy on yourself by organizing dirty clothes as you take them off with a double laundry hamper.

It may be a bit of an investment in organization, but the BirdRock Home Oversized Divided Hamper With Liners is a long-lasting, large-capacity hamper that will keep things tidy.

What to know before you buy a double laundry hamper

Laundry hamper material

A laundry hamper is available in many different materials.

Plastic: Plastic may be molded or woven. This is lightweight but can sometimes feel cheaply made.

These may be wicker or another type of fiber woven and wrapped around a metal frame. These are generally sturdy and bring a more organic feel to your decor. Wood: Wood hampers are usually slatted to reduce weight and lined with fabric.

Wood hampers are usually slatted to reduce weight and lined with fabric. Metal: Metal is heavy and can be mistaken for a trash can. Still, some people prefer the industrial look of this.

Laundry hamper footprint

Take the time to consider where your laundry hamper will go before investing in an oversized double hamper. The footprint of these is larger than a standard hamper, and it may require more vertical space, too.

Number of people in the household

The number of people in your household affects the size of the double hamper you choose. If you only need to sort a load or two, a smaller double hamper may suit you — and your space — better.

What to look for in a quality double laundry hamper

Removable laundry bags

Not everyone has the luxury of in-home laundry. If this is your situation, look for a hamper with removable laundry bags. These usually hook onto the frame of the hamper and slide closed with a drawstring for easy transport.

As a bonus, these can be tossed in the laundry when they need a wash, too.

Collapsible

When storage space is tight, or if you don’t always need a double hamper, collapsible versions fit the bill. These also ship flat and can cost less than more permanent hampers.

Easy assembly

Even if you select a fabric double laundry hamper that is collapsible, some assembly is usually required. This should be easy and straightforward, with clear instructions and no tools beyond a screwdriver required.

How much you can expect to spend on a double laundry hamper

The price depends on how long you’d like your double laundry hamper to last — in this case you do get what you pay for. Expect to spend $30-$225.

Double laundry hamper FAQ

How do you know which laundry hamper material to choose?

A. Some people choose their hamper based on their home’s decor. Wood or wicker hampers complement wood trim or flooring, while a metal or sturdy fabric works in a more industrial space.

Other options may be influenced by who is using the hamper. College students and kids might appreciate a softer fabric hamper that can be easily transported to the laundromat or laundry room, but more substantial materials may better suit those who have their laundry room on the same floor as their hamper.

Ultimately, what works best is different for each household.

How do you care for a laundry hamper?

A. The care generally depends on the material of the hamper you choose.

Cloth hampers can be washed with the laundry. Otherwise, spot clean any dirty or stained areas.

can be washed with the laundry. Otherwise, spot clean any dirty or stained areas. To prevent mildew or mold , mesh or plastic hampers are best for clothes that are wet. Slatted wood hampers can work here, too.

, mesh or plastic hampers are best for clothes that are wet. Slatted wood hampers can work here, too. Spray your fabric hamper with fabric refresher to keep it fresh and prevent odors.

with fabric refresher to keep it fresh and prevent odors. Dust wicker hampers with a dry cloth. You can also wipe with a damp cloth occasionally.

with a dry cloth. You can also wipe with a damp cloth occasionally. Wood hampers can be polished with spray-on wood furniture polish. This protects them against damage from wet clothes and cuts down on dust.

What’s the best way to sort clothes in a double laundry hamper?

A. Although the simplest way to sort clothes in your double hamper is to separate the light and dark colors, some people have different needs. Consider sorting:

Work clothes from exercise clothes

Delicates from more sturdy fabrics

Linens and clothing

Clothes for different people

Heavily soiled vs. lightly soiled

Whites and colors

Ultimately the system you choose should be useful and make sense for your household.

What’s the best double laundry hamper to buy?

Top double laundry hamper

BirdRock Home Oversized Divided Hamper With Liners

What you need to know: This is stylish, substantial and best for households with a lot of laundry to sort.

What you’ll love: It’s woven from water hyacinth and is well-constructed on a metal frame. It comes with two removable mesh bags. It fits a total of four loads of laundry, and the handles are built-in and sturdy.

What you should consider: It’s expensive, but it will last a long time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top double laundry hamper for the money

Household Essentials Laundry Double Hamper

What you need to know: This is an affordable option for large households.

What you’ll love: The detachable lid closes with magnets. It’s made of fabric and is easy to assemble, and holds up to four loads of laundry. It is collapsible, comes in four colors and is also available as a single hamper.

What you should consider: The handles are inconvenient, and some users wanted more structure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lifewit Double Laundry Hamper With Lid And Removable Laundry Bags

What you need to know: This is the perfect solution if you routinely travel to a laundromat.

What you’ll love: It’s a soft-sided double hamper supported by eight flexible rods. Each compartment comes with its own removable laundry bag. The lid is attached at the back of the camper and closes securely to keep things tidy. It is available in three colors.

What you should consider: Some users found the removable bags flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

