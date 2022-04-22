Which Respawn gaming chair is best?

A quick search at many popular online retailers reveals countless gaming chairs to choose from, and some of them are available at surprisingly low prices. However, many generic gaming chairs are poorly made due to subpar quality control and sometimes downright poor materials. Respawn gaming chairs, such as the Respawn Specter Full Mesh Ergonomic Chair, are the answer, as they sport thoughtful ergonomics, respectable materials and a long lifespan. They also come in a range of styles to suit various needs.

What to know before you buy a Respawn gaming chair

They’re better than generic gaming chairs

If you can’t pronounce or have never heard of a particular gaming chair brand, there’s a good chance it’s not worth buying. In fact, many off-brand models take inspiration from the most respectable brands, such as Respawn. While Respawn chairs may look similar to no-name options with comparable, angular designs and colorful accents, they’re of significantly higher quality.

With that in mind, Respawn chairs aren’t the cheapest out there, but they’re absolutely worth the investment compared to knockoffs, which usually fall apart in a year or less.

They use synthetic leather

Ultimately, this is actually a good thing, as real leather chairs tend to be prohibitively expensive. When it’s time to clean your chair, keep in mind that some harsh cleaners will strip the outer layer of polyurethane leather, which can lead to unsightly cracks that can expose the foam inside.

What to look for in a quality Respawn gaming chair

Wheels vs. rocker base

Most models use the same kind of caster found on office task chairs. A couple of Respawn’s current models, though, have fixed rocker bases. These are more convenient than wheels if you’re playing on a large 4K TV. However, a fixed rocker base is extremely difficult, if not impossible, to use with a desktop PC setup.

Foam vs. mesh

The majority of Respawn chairs use high-quality foam. The top models use two layers of foam: one firm and the other relatively soft. This helps keep you in a comfortable posture without any major pressure points.

One of Respawn’s premium offerings and one releasing sometime this year use elastic mesh much like what’s found on premium office chairs. While it’s not for everyone, many gamers find mesh superior because it creates even fewer pressure points and provides much-needed ventilation in the heat of online battle.

Armrests, footrests and headrests, oh my

They all have armrests. Some are independently adjustable, some are fixed and some move as you recline the back of the chair. If you know you’ll want extra head or neck support, look for one of the models with a pillow strapped to the headrest. Finally, a select few Respawn chairs have folding footrests that can give you a leg up (or two) when you need it.

How much you can expect to spend on a Respawn gaming chair

The most affordable Respawn gaming chairs cost just under $200, while the most costly are around $300.

Respawn gaming chair FAQ

Can you modify Respawn gaming chairs?

A. Thanks to their above-average design and construction, you won’t have to make any significant changes to get the most out of a Respawn chair. The one change you should make involves picking up a set of rubber casters similar to rollerblade wheels. The included plastic casters aren’t terrible, but they don’t work on carpet, tend to make noise and can possibly make marks on hard floors.

How much weight can Respawn gaming chairs hold?

A. All Respawn gaming chairs are built to hold up to 300 pounds.

What’s the best Respawn gaming chair to buy?

Top Respawn gaming chair

Respawn Specter Full Mesh Ergonomic Chair

What you need to know: Somewhere between an office and gaming chair, its responsive mesh keeps you cool and supported.

What you’ll love: Intense gaming sessions can get hot fast, and that’s where the Specter really shines. Where foam and synthetic leather chairs have pressure points and hot spots, the Specter offers just enough give for even support across your back and lower body. It also has many adjustable features found on premium task chairs.

What you should consider: Not everyone’s a fan of mesh chairs, and some owners find that the armrests are spaced a bit too far apart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top Respawn gaming chair for the money

Respawn 110 Pro Racing Style Gaming Chair

What you need to know: It’s version 2.0 of Respawn’s most affordable and popular gaming chair.

What you’ll love: The first generation of the Respawn 110 was a great chair, and the second generation takes everything great about it and refines it. Two layers of premium foam come together to deliver firm support and plush comfort, and there’s a footrest that folds away when you need to lean forward and focus. In case you want to relax a little, the 110 Pro can recline up to 155 degrees and the armrests move with you as you lean back.

What you should consider: While the armrests move with the seat, they can’t be adjusted independently.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Respawn 900 Reclining Gaming Chair

What you need to know: The 900 is a full-on recliner for the most comfortable gaming experience possible.

What you’ll love: It has more padding and better support coverage than most chairs on the market. The armrests are deep, wide and comfortable, and it even has a cup holder on the left side. If you get tired, it leans so far back that you’ll have no trouble taking a nap, which is partly so easy because the foam is plush.

What you should consider: It’s bulky and warm, and it has a solid base instead of casters, so it’s not suitable for traditional desktop PC gaming setups.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Great for console gaming

Respawn 800 Racing Style Rocker Gaming Chair

What you need to know: This option is ideal for the dedicated PlayStation or Xbox gamer in your household.

What you’ll love: It provides a good combination of comfortable ergonomics and airflow, so even heated multiplayer sessions should feel like a breeze. The armrests fold up if you need to sit forward and focus, and it can lean back as far as 118 degrees.

What you should consider: It’s not as plush as most, and it doesn’t have wheels, so you can’t easily use it at a desk.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.