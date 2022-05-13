Which women’s Nike shoes are best?

If you want high-quality women’s shoes for exercising or casual wear, Nike is a top brand. Women’s Nike shoes are like men’s shoes, but because of differences in foot anatomy, they differ in size and usually have a narrower build.

The best women’s Nike shoes, such as the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoes, are durable but lightweight enough to wear comfortably for extended periods. They’re highly responsive; have a stylish, traditional look; and are excellent for walking and running.

What to know before you buy women’s Nike shoes

Size and fit

You might find a pair of shoes attractive, but they won’t do you any good if they don’t fit you properly. Many women’s Nike shoes have a slender build with a narrow shape, so if you have a wide foot, consider purchasing a size up or looking for shoes with a broader form.

Your shoes should fit snugly, but you won’t be comfortable for long if they’re too tight, and you may even develop sore feet. On the flip side, too-big shoes increase the risk of tripping, so make sure your shoes fit correctly.

Sports, walking or exercising?

If you want shoes for casual wear for walking or exercising, tennis-style running shoes are your best bet. Nike running shoes are excellent all-purpose shoes, but they’re not suitable for cold weather. If you need shoes to play a specific sport, you’ll need shoes designed for it.

Ankle orientation: Overpronation vs. supination

Your ankles might have an overpronated or supinated orientation. Pronated ankles roll slightly inward while supinated ones roll outward. If you find shoes uncomfortable because of either, you can often order them with a customized fit at an additional cost.

What to look for in quality women’s Nike shoes

Midsole cushioning

Cushioning in the midsole is necessary for comfort, especially if you wear your shoes for extended periods. Without it, you’ll develop sore feet quickly, and if you’re an athlete, it’ll affect your performance. Most Nike athletic shoes have plenty of soft foam cushioning in the midsole, letting you wear them comfortably and providing superior responsiveness as you stride.

Breathable upper

Whether you use them for exercising or casual wear, you want your shoes to be well-ventilated. The upper should be made with a breathable material such as mesh fabric. Nike incorporates proprietary Flyknit construction into some of its shoes that reduces waste during manufacturing by 60% and makes for highly lightweight shoes.

Style and color

There are several styles of women’s Nike shoes. Some are optimized for running and have a narrow design, while others have a tennis-inspired look and are more fashionable for casual wear. You can also choose from hundreds of color patterns, so they have a personalized look that suits your taste and style.

How much you can expect to spend on women’s Nike shoes

You can get a high-quality pair of Nike shoes for $50-100, but exclusive ones or those made with more durable materials can run you $100-$250.

Women’s Nike shoes FAQ

How can I minimize the risk of injury while wearing Nike shoes?

A. Wearing the correct size can significantly reduce the risk of injury, but you should also wear shoes with plenty of cushioning if you use them for running or exercising. Also, ensure that your shoes provide a secure fit with sufficient ankle support.

How do you clean Nike shoes?

A. You can remove stains with a damp cloth, and dust and dirt with a dry cloth. Avoid machine-washing them as it can compromise their quality and build.

What are the best women’s Nike shoes to buy?

Top women’s Nike shoes

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoes

What you need to know: These are lightweight and comfortable with a sleek design, making them great for moderate exercising and long-distance running.

What you’ll love: They have several perforations on the upper for maximum ventilation and breathability, and an aerodynamic design for greater responsiveness and mobility. The insole has plenty of soft foam cushioning for added comfort, and the sockliner conforms to the shape of your foot.

What you should consider: The lack of sufficient ankle support can harm runners over time, and some found the toe box too narrow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s Nike shoes for the money

Nike Court Legacy Shoes

What you need to know: They have a classic tennis-inspired look and are suitable for casual wear or exercise.

What you’ll love: They’re made with high-quality leather for a durable build. The outsole offers excellent traction and is fused with the midsole for a clean, fashionable appearance. The insole has foam cushioning for extra comfort, and the heel features stylish debossed Nike lettering.

What you should consider: The outsole is thin compared to other athletic shoes, so some might find them uncomfortable to wear for extended periods.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoes

What you need to know: These are super lightweight, have a secure fit for superior comfort while running, and sport a colorful and flashy design.

What you’ll love: The Flyknit upper and forefoot layers make these shoes breathable, and Flywire technology offers extra stability and comfort along the midfoot. The heel has foam cushioning and a molded exterior for added support. They’re highly responsive during strides and provide a smooth landing upon contact.

What you should consider: They’re not as durable as some other Nike running shoes, and they run small, so it’s best to purchase a size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.