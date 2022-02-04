Best gold plus-size dress

Which gold plus-size dress is best?

Looking for a plus-size dress that is sure to be a show stopper? A nice gold dress is perfect for parties and special occasions, adding a touch of class with a hint of flash for an unbeatable look. For the best of the best, check out the Alex Evenings Plus Size Long A-Line Rosette Dress with Short Sleeves for a sophisticated, upscale ensemble.

What to know before you buy a gold plus-size dress

In looking for a plus-size dress, consider your sense of style as well as when you’re planning on wearing it. Is the dress for the summer? Winter? Year-round? Are you buying a dress to wear casually or for a special event? The answers to these questions will help you determine which gold plus-size dress is best for you.

Seasonal attire

Some fabrics and cuts are better suited for specific weather and environments. Velvet is a great deal warmer than cotton, especially if the sleeves are long. The last thing you want to do is get a fabulous dress, only to find yourself sweating or freezing while you wear it.

Casual vs. formal

While gold is usually considered a “dress-up” color for special occasions and parties, there are more casual gold dresses, too. Consider when you want to be wearing your dress and whether or not you want to be able to dress it up or down to suit a wider variety of needs.

Care instructions

Based on the materials used, some dresses require specific or sensitive care instructions. This is especially true with more formal attire. Gold is a popular color for sequins, beads and glitter, so hand washing or spot cleaning might be required.

What to look for in a quality gold plus-size dress

If you’re going to spend the money on a gold dress, you’ll want it to hold up with wear and use. The quality of the materials and the cut of the dress are key factors in deciding whether the dress is going to be worth it.

Stretch

A lot of gold dresses are fitted, and having a little stretch in the fabric helps achieve a more comfortable, flattering look. Stretch is also a benefit when you’re ordering online because it gives you a little leeway in choosing the perfect size.

A flattering cut

The way a dress is cut matters because different body types are flattered by different styles. An A-line dress, for example, flatters most body types and lends itself well to plus-size clothing. If a dress is offered in a variety of sizes, it helps if they provide a photograph of a plus-size model in the dress so you can get a better idea of how it will look on you.

Good lining

A good lining can do several things. First, it provides a comfortable layer between your body and the dress’s exterior fabric. This can matter if the dress is beaded on the outside or uses scratchy or rough materials. A good lining can also improve the silhouette of the dress. If the dress contains sheer elements, the lining is crucial as it will prevent you from having to wear a slip underneath.

How much you can expect to spend on a gold plus-size dress

A casual or dressy gold plus-size dress can cost between $30-$65. A formal one will cost more, ranging between $60-$300.

Gold plus-size dress FAQ

Is a plus-size 16 different from a size 16 dress?

A. Usually, a plus-size dress is made a little wider than its counterparts. Therefore, a plus-size 16 would be larger than a size 16 dress.

Are there petite plus-size options?

A. Though less common in department stores, there are petite plus-size dresses that are made to accommodate shorter women who often find regular plus-size dresses too long.

What is an A-line dress?

A. A-line refers to the cut of the dress. It means that the dress is fitted down to the hips but then its hem flares out wider than the shoulders.

What’s the best gold plus-size dress to buy?

Top gold plus-size dress

Alex Evenings Plus Size Long A-Line Rosette Dress with Short Sleeves

What you need to know: This long champagne sequined plus-size dress is more gold in color with a scoop neck in the front, V-neck in the back, A-line skirt and zipper closure.

What you’ll love: The sequin detailing is elegant and ornate. The dress is well-made with a little stretch to it, and it’s formal without being fluffy or frilly. The dress comes in both plus-sizes and petite plus-sizes.

What you should consider: No matter what the seller says, this item is hand-wash only and lay flat to dry. Do not dry clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gold plus-size dress for the money

In’voland Women’s Plus-Size Sequin Dress

What you need to know: This fitted sequined dress has a V-neck in the front, long sleeves and a hemline that falls just above the knee.

What you’ll love: The shimmery fabric is lined with some stretch to it. The quality is great and the dress is comfortable. It can be placed in the washer provided you turn it inside out on a delicate cycle.

What you should consider: It runs a little big and a little short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ever-Pretty A-Line Empire Waist Embroidery Plus Size Evening Dress

What you need to know: This floor-length dress is 100% polyester with a scooped neck, embroidered bodice, flared short sleeves and a zipper closure.

What you’ll love: It’s elegant and flowy in a pale gold color for those who want something a little subtler. It’s fully lined and the embroidery is beautiful.

What you should consider: There is no stretch to it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.