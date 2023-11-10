Find great deals on Shark vacuums
Shark has earned a reputation for its high-performing vacuums, making it one of the most popular brands for upright, cordless and robot models. But Shark also makes other home appliances, including air purifiers, and Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up any items you’ve had your eye on.
So, if you’re looking for the best Black Friday Shark deals, we’ve got good news. Though Black Friday may not be until Nov. 24, we’re already seeing fabulous savings on Shark vacuums and other products. The BestReviews Testing Lab has tested many Shark vacuums, and we’re excited to see deals on some of our favorite models, including the Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum with Auto-Empty System and the Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum.
Best Shark robot vacuum deals
- The Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum impressed us during testing, removing 98% of debris on laminate and carpeting. 26% OFF
- The Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base impressed us with its highly accurate mapping and expert navigation. 25% OFF
- With up to 120 minutes of cleaning time, the Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base can clean large spaces on a single charge. 34% OFF
- The Shark Detect Pro Self-Empty Robot Vacuum has a self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days’ worth of debris. 17% OFF
- The Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop offers powerful suction for vacuuming and sonic mopping to ensure all your floors are thoroughly cleaned. 36% OFF
- Featuring three types of brushes, the Shark AV751 ION Robot Vacuum effectively removes debris from all flooring surfaces. 22% OFF
- With a self-cleaning brush and HEPA filtration system, the Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum is perfect for homes with pets. 23% OFF
- The Shark RV2310AE Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum uses a precision grid to make multiple passes over dirt and debris and effectively clean all floors. 20% OFF
Best Shark upright vacuum deals
- The Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins has powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll that can handle pet and long hair. 30% OFF
- The versatile Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum features a lift-away pod for cleaning under furniture and a detachable nozzle for above-floor cleaning. 13% OFF
- With swivel steering, the Shark Navigator Pro Complete Upright Vacuum lets you get around furniture and into tight corners with ease. 15% OFF
- The Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum has fingertip controls that make it easy to switch between cleaning modes. 21% OFF
- The Shark CarpetXpert Upright Carpet, Area Rug and Upholstery Cleaner can deep clean carpeting and upholstery with its high-pressure brush roll. 13% OFF
Best Shark pet vacuum deals
- The Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum has a low-profile design that makes it easy to remove pet hair from under furniture. 37% OFF
- The Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum has an extra-large removable dust cup that can hold plenty of pet hair without needing to empty it too often. 25% OFF
- The Shark Pet Plus Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum has a fully sealed HEPA filter to capture dust and pet dander for cleaner air in your home. 15% OFF
- With LED headlights, the Shark Ultralight PetPro Corded Stick Vacuum reveals hidden pet hair to ensure your floors are as clean as possible. 23% OFF
- The Shark Rocket Pet Pro Corded Stick Vacuum has a self-cleaning brush roll that can handle pet and long hair without any tangles.15% OFF
Best Shark cordless vacuum deals
- We loved the Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum with Auto-Empty System’s unique self-emptying base that can hold up to a month’s worth of dirt and debris. 16% OFF
- The Shark IZ631H Cordless Pro Vacuum has flexible silicone fins to pull dirt from carpeting and engage directly with floors for more thorough cleaning. 23% OFF
- The Shark IZ662H Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum offers the power of a full-size vacuum in a compact design that weighs less than 9 pounds. 16% OFF
- The Shark HydroVac Pro XL Cordless Vacuum can vacuum and mop for effective multisurface cleaning. 44% OFF
- The Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum has a removable hand vacuum ideal for cleaning stairs, upholstery and even inside the car. 9% OFF
Best Shark air purifier deals
- The Shark HP201 Clean Sense Air Purifier can clean up to 1,000 square feet, making it ideal for large rooms like the living room or basement. 19% OFF
- In addition to purifying the air, the Shark HC452 3-in-1 Air Purifier can run in purified fan and purified heater modes. 30% OFF
- The Shark HP302 NeverChange Air Purifier MAX features an anti-allergen HEPA filter that removes up to 99.98% of large, small and micro-sized particles. 15% OFF
- The Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier tracks your home’s air quality and automatically adjusts to keep the air clean. 27% OFF
- The Shark HC452 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier can clean up to 500 square feet, so it’s perfect for bedrooms, laundry rooms and other small rooms. 11% OFF
When will Shark products go on sale?
Black Friday isn’t until Nov. 24, but we are already seeing some fabulous deals. The best sales generally don’t go live until just before Black Friday, with many retailers saving their biggest discounts for Black Friday and the following weekend.
Who has the best Black Friday Shark deals?
Shark products are carried by a wide array of retailers, so in past years, we’ve seen amazing Shark deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target. The Shark website is offering early Black Friday deals, too, starting Nov. 17, for anyone who signs up with their email address via the link on their home page; so you may find exclusive products or bigger savings if you shop directly from Shark.
To ensure you get the best price, we definitely recommend comparing prices among all the major retailers and the Shark website on Black Friday.
Why trust our recommendations?
At BestReviews, we’ve tested and researched hundreds of products, including plenty of Shark vacuums and other home items, which allows us to identify the best Black Friday deals available. We update this list regularly, so you can be sure you’re saving as much as possible.
