The tallest snow-made snowman on record was built in Austria in 2020 and stood 124.8 feet tall.

Which snowman Christmas tree is best?

If you’re looking for some Christmas decor with a little more personality this year, consider swapping your old Christmas tree out for an artificial snowman Christmas tree. The snowman style brings a snowy vibe right into your home, and the friendly face on top is festive and inviting. Take a look at the Fraser Hill Farm White Snowman Christmas Tree for a big, cheerful snowman tree with warm lights and a sweet face.

What to know before you buy a snowman Christmas tree

Set-up

A snowman tree uses the same materials as most artificial Christmas trees. It has a metal frame and base with wire branches and plastic-coated faux pine needles. The needles are all white instead of green for the snowman’s body.

The snowman’s head serves as the tree topper, so you don’t have to worry about what the top of the tree will look like. You assemble the base and the branches as you would any artificial tree before adding the head topper and any other separate accessories.

Decorating

A snowman Christmas tree is versatile in that you can decorate it the way you would any Christmas tree or leave it undecorated. Put the head on top, add a few “coal” buttons down the center and you’re all done without the fuss of ornaments.

If you want to dress your snowman up a little, consider getting a matching white tree skirt. This gives the look of fresh snow piled beneath the snowman, heightening the illusion of a winter wonderland.

Size

The average snowman tree is 48-96 feet tall. The width at the bottom, where the branches are larger and most pronounced, is about 30-50 inches. While a snowman usually has three rounded sections, a snowman tree maintains the standard triangular shape without rounded edges.

What to look for in a quality snowman Christmas tree

Accessories

A great snowman doesn’t just have a face and arms. It features cozy accessories that bring it to life. This includes a scarf, hat or even mittens. It has an expressive face with two eyes, a carrot-shaped nose, and a wide smile that matches the faux buttons down the front.

Built-in string lights

Built-in string lights save you time and energy putting up lights. It also ensures that the lights match the style of the tree. Snowman trees typically have white or yellow string lights built into the branches or frame. These offer a soft, warm glow that highlights the snowy look of the tree.

Remember that built-in string lights usually mean there is a power cord attached that you’ll need to plug into the wall.

Flocked branches

Since a snowman is supposed to look like it is made from snow, flocked branches make the tree look like it’s covered in real snow. A flocked snowman tree features white artificial snow across the branches and needles, adding texture and dimension. The fake snow is already attached to the tree, so you don’t have to add it yourself with a spray can.

How much you can expect to spend on a snowman Christmas tree

Depending on the size, it usually costs $80-$300. Some trees can cost as much as $700.

Snowman Christmas tree FAQ

Can you display it outside?

A. The artificial tree is made for indoor use. Purchase snowman yard decorations separately for outside displays, as these are designed to withstand the elements.

Can the scarf or hat be switched out?

A. The hat, button and facial components are usually attached. There’s no switching them out, but this also means that the pieces won’t fall off or droop over time. Some scarves are attached to the head. Others are packaged separately so you can drape them in whatever style you please.

Whatâ€™s the best snowman Christmas tree to buy?

Top snowman Christmas tree

Fraser Hill Farm White Snowman Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This white artificial tree is 90 inches tall and 46 inches wide. It comes with a head topper, black ornament-shaped buttons and brown stick arms.

What youâ€™ll love: It has 450 built-in LED string lights. The head has a cute top hat, a cheerful expression and a red plaid scarf. It’s flame-resistant and nonallergenic.

What you should consider: The head does not light up like the rest of the tree.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top snowman Christmas tree for the money

Decoway Snowman Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This white artificial tree is 48 inches tall, 31 inches wide and comes with a head topper, black buttons and a red scarf.

What youâ€™ll love: It has 100 LED lights built into the branches and a 59-inch power cord. The face, hat and buttons are fixed in place, but the scarf is detached so you can arrange how it falls. It’s flocked with faux snow. It’s fireproof.

What you should consider: The head topper does not have any built-in lights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Our Warm Christmas Tree Topper Snowman

What you need to know: If you already have an artificial tree, this plush cotton snowman topper features arms, mittens, a scarf and a hat to give your old tree a new look.

What youâ€™ll love: The arms fold in a way that makes it look like a hug. The scarf is well-detailed with fringe at the end. The face has rosy cheeks and the hat has a red ribbon with faux berries across it. It’s significantly less expensive than a complete snowman tree.

What you should consider: It only works if you already have a tree. Buttons are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

