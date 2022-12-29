Heated travel blankets are typically smaller than standard heated blankets to make it easier to travel with them.

Which heated travel blankets are best?

With all the cheer of the holidays and the refreshing feeling of a brand new year around the corner, it’s easy to forget about the uncomfortable necessities of the holidays. Among the worst necessities is the dreaded holiday travel. From impatient drivers to dangerous winter conditions, accidents can happen at any time. Or everything can go perfectly, except for the cold. Whether you want to be prepared for the worst or just want to stay warm on the road, consider a heated travel blanket.

Power source

Heated travel blankets typically have one of three power sources, though a handful may have two or all three. They include:

Otherwise known as a 12-volt plug, this is the most common power source for heated travel blankets, as they’re most often made for use in your car. It’s the same plug that cigarette lighters used to use. Most cars have at least one of these plugs, but a few don’t, so triple-check that your car has one before buying. Additionally, you also need to know how much power one of these blankets draws from your car battery. Most are low-amperage, meaning they draw little power, so they can be used in a car that’s turned off without risk of draining the battery to the point that it won’t start again. If your blanket is mid- to high-amperage, only use it in a car that’s turned on. USB: An alternative that’s more modern is having a USB cord for power. These can be plugged into anything if you have the right adapter, making them among the best for those traveling with every type of vehicle.

An alternative that’s more modern is having a USB cord for power. These can be plugged into anything if you have the right adapter, making them among the best for those traveling with every type of vehicle. Battery: An onboard battery is the next most common power source. These can be charged to give you warmth anywhere, but they’re usually expensive and the battery only lasts for so long and can only provide so much warmth.

An onboard battery is the next most common power source. These can be charged to give you warmth anywhere, but they’re usually expensive and the battery only lasts for so long and can only provide so much warmth. Wall plug: This is the standard power source for non-travel heated blankets. These options exist but are chiefly meant for air travel rather than car travel.

Temperature

When it comes to the temperature of a heated travel blanket, there are two aspects to consider:

The temperature range of a heated travel blanket covers just how much heat it can provide. Travel blankets typically provide less heat than standard heated blankets as their power source, a car battery, is usually less powerful. Settings: Some heated travel blankets have several heat settings you can choose from, though this usually just means low and high with the occasional medium setting also being available.

Other aspects to consider

Smaller considerations that can help you break a tie if you’re torn between a few options include:

The average cord length for a heated travel blanket is roughly 6 feet. Some of the better blankets have 7- or 8-foot cords. Indicator light: A great way to tell if your blanket is working properly is if it has indicator lights. Otherwise, you might wait around for 30 minutes only to find it wasn’t heating at all.

This feature is good for many things, but primarily for avoiding draining your car battery or overheating while you sleep. Auto shut-off: This feature generally gets rolled into the timer feature. It can also exist separately though, in cases where it’s used for safety, such as for overheating prevention.

Cost

Most heated travel blankets cost $30 or less. Better blankets, whether it be because of higher temperatures, better features and extra settings, can cost up to $60. A handful of unique versions can cost $100-plus.

Best heated travel blankets

Car Cozy Heated Travel Blanket

This blanket uses a 12-volt plug and is made of polyester fleece. It has a safety timer and automatic shut-off. It measures 58 by 42 inches, big enough for two in a backseat.

Eddie Bauer Heated Travel Blanket

This blanket uses a battery for heat anywhere, and even has five heat settings and can be set to turn off after two, three or four hours. It measures 40 by 50 inches and comes in nine styles.

Goallim Heated Travel Blanket

This blanket has three heat settings and uses a USB cord for power. It can even run off of a standard power bank and comes with a travel bag. It measures 58 by 38 inches.

Great Working Tools Heated Travel Blanket

This blanket has three heat settings and three timer settings to shut off after 30, 45 or 60 minutes. It measures 55 by 40 inches and comes in three styles.

Magiona Heated Travel Blanket

This blanket is machine-washable and all you have to do is take off the heating controller before it is washed and dried. It measures 55 by 40 inches and comes in two styles.

Motor Trend Heated Travel Blanket

This blanket has an extra-long cable of 78 inches, so it can comfortably reach anyone in your car. It measures 58 by 42 inches and comes in two styles.

Pop Heated Travel Blanket

This blanket uses a USB cord for power and comes with a travel bag. It has three heat settings, with its highest reaching 100 degrees. It measures 57 by 37 inches.

Sojoy Heated Travel Blanket

This blanket has a high and low heat setting and automatically shuts off after 45 minutes. The power cord is 72 inches long and it measures 57 by 40 inches.

Stalwart Heated Travel Blanket

This blanket is one of the largest, measuring 59 by 43 inches, plus it has one of the longest cords at 96 inches. It can’t be machine-washed, though, and uses only a 12-volt plug.

Zonetech Heated Travel Blanket

This blanket comes with both a 12-volt plug and a wall outlet adapter so you can use it almost anywhere. It measures 59 by 43 inches and comes with a travel bag.

