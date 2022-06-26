Which Frigidaire refrigerators are best?

It’s difficult to imagine what life was like in a time without refrigerators, and especially before the invention of the icebox. Luckily, we don’t have to imagine, particularly in the case of the Frigidaire brand. In fact, Frigidaire was one of the very first brands in electric refrigeration.

One of the best Frigidaire refrigerators is the 26.8 Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator. While it’s fairly pricey, you get a tremendous amount of storage with fully adjustable shelving, plenty of room in the doors for large beverages and it even has a Sabbath mode for religious observances.

What to know before you buy a Frigidaire refrigerator

Door types

Frigidaire refrigerators come in four different door configurations: top freezer, side-by-side, French door and single door.

Top freezer: One of the most common and affordable door types, the top freezer refrigerator features a small freezer section on the top of the unit that generally takes one-third of the total space. It may or may not have an ice maker as well.

Side-by-side: Side-by-sides have their compartments bisected down the middle, though the refrigerator side tends to be just a touch larger. They usually have ice and water dispensers.

French door: French door fridges are very similar to side-by-sides, except that the freezer compartment is on the bottom of the unit with the top refrigerator section above with two side-by-side doors as access. The freezer section can either have its own side-by-side doors or just be a large drawer.

Single door: Typically freezer-less, single door refrigerators are exactly as they sound: they have one door.

Size

The two sizes you’ll find when looking into refrigerators are their interior space, measured in cubic feet, and their full height, width and depth.

What to look for in a quality Frigidaire refrigerator

Sabbath mode

For those who hold the Jewish Orthodox faith, Frigidaire offers certain models compatible with Sabbath observances. A model with Sabbath mode switches off the lights, displays, dispensers and ice cube maker once it completes its current cycle. The high temperature alert remains on, however.

Air filtration

While you still can use an open box of baking soda to soak up some smells, Frigidaire refrigerators use their proprietary PureAir ultra-filtration system to remove odors and smells on their own, which is proven to be up to seven times more effective than baking soda.

Auto CrispSeal crisper drawer

Fruits and vegetables can and will ripen or rot more quickly in certain humidities. Frigidaire refrigerators with Auto CrispSeal crisper drawers optimize that humidity to not only prevent the decay but also improve the flavor.

Glass doors

For single-door Frigidaire refrigerators, you occasionally have the option of an all-glass door. This can actually save you energy by allowing you to look into your refrigerator without opening the door, and without leaving it open.

How much you can expect to spend on a Frigidaire refrigerator

Frigidaire is a highly trusted brand in refrigeration, but you won’t find that they overprice their refrigerators. You can find excellent, small refrigerator options for $600-$1,000, with a huge range of top-quality, mid-range selections should you wish to spend up to $2,000. Frigidaire also has plenty of large options that can reach $3,000 or more.

Frigidaire refrigerator FAQ

How often do I need to change the water filter?

A. Considering the water filter is responsible for filtering nasty things like dirt, chemicals and other impurities, you should make sure to change the filter as soon as it needs it. This typically means you’ll replace your water filter every 6 months. Some Frigidaire models also feature a change water filter light or icon when it’s time, to make it easy.

Can I reverse the direction my Frigidaire refrigerator doors open?

A. This depends on the type of doors you have on a given model. Most top freezer models can fairly easily change the direction their doors open, which is a handy feature for remodeling or when moving to a new home. Side-by-side and French door models are not able to have their directions changed because of how the refrigerator is laid out internally.

What’s the best Frigidaire refrigerator to buy?

Top Frigidaire refrigerator

Frigidaire 26.8 Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator

What you need to know: An efficient and practical French door refrigerator with adjustable shelving.

What you’ll love: The water dispenser is tall enough for most water bottle sizes, and it features a Sabbath mode for religious observances.

What you should consider: Quite an expensive option, plus the filters need replacing regularly.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Frigidaire refrigerator for the money

Frigidaire 20.4 Cubic Foot Top Freezer Refrigerator

What you need to know: A reasonably sized budget option for those who either need to save the money or just don’t need any more space.

What you’ll love: A wide door rack perfectly fits large drink containers, and the toggleable humidity in the crisper drawers is great for extending the life of fruits and vegetables.

What you should consider: There isn’t a water dispenser or ice maker available on this unit.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Frigidaire 25.6 Cubic Foot Standard Depth Side by Side Refrigerator

What you need to know: This sleek stainless steel option is a perfect mid-range Frigidaire refrigerator selection.

What you’ll love: The glass shelves are very easy to clean should any spills happen, and a 1-year limited warranty covers any defects that might arise.

What you should consider: Like most Frigidaire refrigerators, you’ll need to replace the filter fairly frequently.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.