Which Kyte baby products are best?

Finding something that will keep your baby warm and cozy as they sleep is crucial for every parent. Kyte Baby uses a blend of breathable bamboo and stretchy rayon to create sleep sacks, pajamas, clothes and accessories for preemies through toddlers.

What is Kyte Baby?

Kyte Baby was founded in 2014 by Ying Liu, a mother whose baby couldn’t sleep due to chronic eczema. Liu began researching breathable fabrics, which led her to bamboo, and to starting Kyte Baby to make sleeping gear from it. The company, headquartered in the United States, now makes a wide variety of products at its manufacturing facility in China.

What is a sleep sack?

Sleep sacks are wearable blankets that keep your baby warm without the risk of suffocation that comes with blankets. For older toddlers, they can ensure the temperature stays consistent since they won’t fall off.

Best Kyte Baby sleep sacks

Top Kyte Baby sleep sack

Kyte Baby 2.5-Tog Unisex Bamboo Rayon Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: This extra-thick sleep sack provides warmth without heavy blankets that can slip off or be dangerous for young babies.

What you’ll love: The lining is quilted from the inside and stays in place without bunching. It has a zipper cover to prevent your baby from getting the sleep sack off. You can also turn it around comfortably due to the tagless back.

What you should consider: It’s designed for temperatures below 68 degrees but doesn’t cover your baby’s arms, so make sure to put a warm set of pajamas on them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Kyte sleep sack for the money

Kyte Baby 0.5-Tog Unisex Bamboo Rayon Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: This lightweight sleep sack is ideal for warm summer nights.

What you’ll love: The side zipper can be zipped and unzipped from the top or bottom, making it easy to change diapers in the middle of the night without undoing the entire sleep sack. It comes in four soothing colors and three sizes.

What you should consider: If you have a large baby, get a larger one, since the sizes are based on age rather than weight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth considering

Kyte Baby Sleep Bag Walker

What you need to know: Your baby can walk, turn over and wear this sleeping bag all day.

What you’ll love: It’s great for older babies and toddlers who want some independence but still need extra layers to stay comfortable. The zipper is in the center, which is easier for your toddler to use when they are ready, but still has a fold-over closure to keep it in place.

What you should consider: You may need to add socks if you have a colder environment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Kyte Baby clothes

Top Kyte Baby clothes

Kyte Baby Bamboo Rayon Footies

What you need to know: This outfit is made of a bamboo-rayon blend that’s soft and breathable for ultimate comfort.

What you’ll love: Like the sleep sacks, these have a double zipper for quick diaper changes. The zipper goes diagonally from the neck to one foot. It comes in 10 solid colors and seven sizes, including preemie.

What you should consider: They’re expensive considering they only go up to 24 months and most babies outgrow them quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Kyte Baby clothes for the money

Kyte Baby Toddler Pajamas

What you need to know: The bamboo keeps the pajamas soft while the bit of rayon allows them to stretch.

What you’ll love: Toddlers can easily pull the shirt over their head and put the pants on themselves. They are machine-washable and come in six colors in sizes starting at 18 to 24 months and ranging up to 7 years old. You can also use them as a base layer for cold weather.

What you should consider: These have a very snug fit, so you may want to size up to get more use out of them if your toddler is large for their age.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth considering

Kyte Baby Bundler

What you need to know: This is best for preemies who need extra help staying warm.

What you’ll love: It has a snap closure to let wires and tubes run through to medical equipment, including to the enclosed foot area. The sleeves go all the way to the wrist.

What you should consider: These are on the short side and may be uncomfortable for longer babies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Kyte Baby accessory

Top Kyte Baby accessory

Kyte Baby Three Knotted Beanies Set

What you need to know: This set makes a perfect gift that’s stylish and soft on baby’s head.

What you’ll love: It includes three soft beanies in different colors and a variety of color combinations is available. These are machine-washable.

What you should consider: The material is on the thinner side, so it might not be the best for winter weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Kyte Baby accessory for the money

Kyte Baby Natural Sea Sponge

What you need to know: This sponge can be used to wash your baby gently without chemicals or bleached cloths.

What you’ll love: It’s small, ensuring that it dries fast. It also creates a lot of bubbles babies love when used with soap. It comes in plastic-free packaging for an added eco-friendly perk.

What you should consider: Because it’s a natural product, each sponge is slightly different in size and shape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth considering

Kyte Baby Bamboo Rayon Crib Sheets

What you need to know: The soft, sustainable material that makes Kyte Baby sleep sacks and clothing so comfortable is made into a crib sheet.

What you’ll love: The material is super breathable, resulting in fewer wakeups at night due to overheating or discomfort. You can wash the sheets in a washing machine and lay them out to dry or put them in the dryer on low.

What you should consider: These are expensive for crib sheets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katie Begley writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.