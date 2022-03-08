Which silicone bib is best?

Babies and toddlers are messy eaters, making cleanup necessary after every snack and meal. Silicone bibs help keep messes to a minimum, not to mention they’re much easier to clean than other types of bibs.

Silicone bibs have pockets that catch crumbs and liquids, making them easy to empty and rinse. And because silicone is a low-maintenance material, all you need to do is wipe or hose it down for cleaning between meals. OXO Tot Roll-Up Silicone Bibs, for example, remains a top-selling style for its ultra-wide pocket and packable design.

What to know before you buy a silicone bib

What is a silicone bib?

In the past, knitted, terry cloth and vinyl were the top material choices for bibs. However, they’re prone to stains and you often need to wash them after every use. On the other hand, silicone bibs only require wiping, rinsing, or dishwashing for cleaning.

The signature feature of silicone bibs is a spillage pocket that catches crumbs and liquids, drool and spit-up. They’re easy to empty, and because they’re flexible, they’re also easy to pack for meals on the go.

Who wears silicone bibs?

Silicone bibs are recommended for babies and toddlers 6 to 24 months. Because silicone bibs have adjustable neck closures, they can grow with children. However, if you notice that the loosest adjustment is too snug on a child’s neck, you should cease using the silicone bib and switch to a larger one for safety reasons.

What to look for in a quality silicone bib

Materials

Top-quality silicone bibs use food-grade silicone that is BPA and PVC-free. Many silicone bibs are also free of phthalates, petroleum-based plastics or other toxic chemicals. If you’re unsure whether a silicone bib is made with or without these chemicals, contact the manufacturer directly for more information.

The term “silicone bib” is a bit of a misnomer, considering many bibs in the category are also made with other materials. In some styles, the only silicone part of the bib is the spillage pocket. The rest of the bib, often called the bib front, is typically made with polyester or nylon.

Closure style

Silicone bibs have adjustable closures secured with Velcro or snapping mechanisms. Velcro is more accommodating to a custom fit, whereas most snap closures are limited to six or fewer settings. With that said, Velcro closures attract dirt and lint that may require scrubbing for thorough cleaning. On the other hand, most snapping mechanisms are easy to rinse or wipe clean.

Warranty

It’s common for silicone bibs to have manufacturer warranties. Certain bibs are covered for two or three years, whereas others have lifetime warranties. Some bibs also have limited lifetime warranties, which means the manufacturers only cover the bib front, silicone pocket or select material defects for many bibs.

How much you can expect to spend on a silicone bib

Entry-level silicone bibs cost $11-$16, including simple, all-silicone styles. Integrated fabric styles begin at $18. Silicone bibs are often sold in sets that run anywhere from $16 for two to $40 for five.

Silicone bib FAQ

How big are silicone bibs?

A. There is no standard size for silicone bibs. However, most styles are between 7 to 12 inches long and approximately 8 to 10 inches wide. Bibs smaller than these dimensions generally lack adequate coverage for catching spills.

Are there different designs available for silicone bibs?

A. Yes. Many silicone bibs are now available in various geometric patterns, animal prints, flowers and other designs. There is also a growing number of licensed bibs that feature characters or images from popular children’s cartoons and movies.

What can I use to clean silicone bibs?

A. Most silicone bibs can be washed by hand with lukewarm water and dish soap. If you’re not near a sink, you can use baby-safe antibacterial wipes, and in a pinch, you can use baby wipes and hand sanitizer. It’s best to avoid harsh cleaners, including those with alcohol or acetone, because they cause permanent damage to silicone.

What are the best silicone bibs to buy?

Top silicone bib

OXO Tot Roll-Up Silicone Bibs

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a silicone bib for extra messy eaters, this design has one of the widest spillage pockets available.

What you’ll love: The comfortable design has a nylon and polyester front that is flexible, soft and lightweight. It has a convenient roll-up design that fits easily in baby bags. Thanks to the Velcro closure, the bib is easy to put on, adjust and remove.

What you should consider: The nylon and polyester part of the bib is prone to staining and often requires washing after each use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top silicone bib for the money

Green Sprouts Snap & Go Silicone Food Catcher

What you need to know: A convenient design, this bib comes with three snapping interchangeable tops for hassle-free cleaning.

What you’ll love: The bib tops are available in various fun designs, from zoo animals and flowers. It sits higher on the chest than most silicone bibs, which may minimize spillage outside the bib. The soft Velcro closure doesn’t irritate delicate skin.

What you should consider: A few people felt the bib was too small and short for toddlers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and BuyBuyBaby

Worth checking out

Skip Hop Fold & Go Silicone Bib

What you need to know: If you want quick-and-easy cleaning, this all-silicone bib is top-rack dishwasher-safe.

What you’ll love: The high-quality construction features BPA- and PVC-free silicone. It has an easy-to-adjust neck strap with button-style closures. Because of its 100% silicone design, the bib is much easier to clean than fabric-and-silicone styles.

What you should consider: The silicone bib might be too bulky for younger babies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and BuyBuyBaby

