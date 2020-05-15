Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Video Game News
Top Stories
Steps you can take to protect yourself financially
Top Stories
Enfield police seize narcotics after traffic stop
Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine in Springfield
MassDEP fines Baystate Contracting Services of Springfield for asbestos violations
Cooling centers in Springfield to open Sunday
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Indy 500
New England Nation
Journey to Tokyo
Top Stories
Valley Blue Sox kicks-off season
Video
Top Stories
Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout to be held at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center
Top Stories
“Unselfish” BC lacrosse champions welcomed to State House
AP Source: Boston Celtics Head Coach Brad Stevens to replace head of basketball operations
Video
Take me out to the vax site
‘He’s a man of his word’: Indy 500 winner Hélio Castroneves makes house call after promise
Video
Community
Calendar
Congrats Grads! 2021
Our Remarkable Women for 2021
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Our Remarkable Women for 2021
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
A popular crafting technique to update your old jewelry
Video
Top Stories
Taffy’s asparagus penne
Video
Top Stories
Dine to support animals and local restaurants
Video
Breaking the habit of isolation and getting back in to the world again
Video
Building a great friendship with your partner
Video
The perfect yoga routine for a sunny day
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
Strollers
The best baby travel system in 2021
Trending Stories
Shark spotted swimming around boat on Cape Cod
Video
Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine in Springfield
Three arrested in Holyoke facing firearm charges
TIMELINE: Molly Bish cold case
Gallery
7 arrested in Springfield undercover prostitution sting
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video