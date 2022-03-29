Which Fenty products are most popular on Sephora?

Rihanna has made quite the name for herself as a music superstar, but her makeup and skin care line, Fenty Beauty, may be just as popular as her many hit songs. Launched in 2017, Fenty Beauty has only been around for a few years, but the brand has earned an excellent reputation for its products that work across all skin types and tones.

In particular, Fenty has been a trailblazer in shade range offerings for complexion products like foundation and concealer, with some formulas offering up to 50 shade options to match even the lightest and darkest of skin tones. From flawless foundations to high-shine glosses, Fenty has you covered with plenty of products that offer a red carpet-ready look — and all are offered at beauty retailer Sephora.

Most popular Fenty complexion products

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer

This lightweight foundation primer helps keep your skin hydrated all day with grape seed oil and other moisturizers. It also extends the wear time of your foundation, so you don’t need to worry about touching up. It works well for normal, dry and combination skin and features a cruelty-free formula, too.

Fenty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

It may provide medium-to-full coverage, but this oil-free foundation still looks and feels light on the skin. It resists sweat and humidity, making it an excellent option for warmer weather. It helps blur the look of pores and is available in 50 shades, too.

Fenty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

If you’re not a fan of heavy, traditional foundations, you’ll love this lightweight skin tint that offers buildable coverage. It evens out your complexion, blurs the look of pores and layers extremely well over your favorite moisturizer and primer.

Fenty Bright Fix Eye Brightener Concealer

This hydrating undereye concealer offers an instant brightening effect with sheer to buildable coverage. You can wear it with your favorite foundation or all on its own for a no-makeup makeup look. It contains jojoba oil to help condition your undereye area, too.

Fenty Invisimatte Blotting Powder

Banish shine all day with this convenient, easy-to-use pressed powder. It contains a patented pore-diffusing complex that absorbs oil and leaves the skin with a natural matte finish. The translucent formula also works on all skin tones.

Most popular Fenty cheek products

Fenty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick

These cream-to-powder sticks make contouring a breeze with quick, targeted application. They don’t crease or cake and are available in seven shades to work for most skin tones. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, too.

Fenty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer

Give your skin a sun-kissed glow year-round with this long-wearing bronzing powder. Not only does it resist transferring, but it also has a smooth, easy-to-blend texture for hassle-free application. You can even use it to contour, thanks to the matte finish and shade options.

Fenty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush

This non-greasy cream blush offers a healthy glow to the cheeks that always looks natural. It’s available in 10 shades that can work across many skin tones and has a sheer texture that prevents you from overapplying. The formula is sweat- and water-resistant, too.

Fenty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter

With a weightless, long-wearing formula, this cream-powder hybrid highlighter can work for all skin types. It’s available in both single and duo shades, so you can find the perfect option for your skin tone. Best of all, the formula is highly versatile, allowing you to highlight your face, eyes and body.

Fenty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

This ultra-sparkly highlighter provides a 3D glitter effect on the skin for occasions when you really want to stand out. It offers a special jelly-powder formula that’s cool to the touch and melts easily into the skin. You’ll love taking the jewel-like compact out of your bag or pocket for touch-ups, too.

Most popular Fenty lip products

Fenty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

If you want a high-shine lip gloss that never feels sticky, this lip luminizer can’t be beat. It has an extra-large wand that allows you to apply the gloss in a single swipe, instantly giving your fuller, smoother-looking lips. It also has a delicious peach-vanilla scent.

Fenty Pro Kiss’r Luscious Lip Balm

This luxurious lip balm not only provides color and shine to your lips but plenty of moisture too. It contains hydrating shea and mango butters that never feel greasy or heavy, and the doe-foot applicator has a plush feel for comfortable application. You can choose from four sheer color options, too.

Fenty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

If you’ve given up on liquid lipstick because of its heavy, drying texture, you’ll definitely want to give this long-wearing lip color a try. It provides rich pigmentation that lasts all day, but its soft matte finish makes it much more comfortable than other formulas. It’s available in eight head-turning shades that can work with most skin tones.

Best Fenty eye products

Fenty Pro Filt’r Amplifying Eye Primer

Get the most out of your eyeshadow with this color-intensifying shadow primer. It helps boost your shadows’ pigmentation and smooths your lids to make it easier to blend your makeup. Best of all, it keeps your shadow from creasing throughout the day.

Fenty Snap Shadows Mix and Match Eyeshadow Palette

These travel-friendly shadow palettes contain six shades in a mix of matte and shimmer finishes. They can be used on their own or snapped together to create a larger palette. With seven color stories to choose from, you can get as creative with your eye looks as you want, too.

Fenty Full Frontal Volume, Lift and Curl Mascara

If you’re in the market for a multi-tasking mascara, this formula can volumize, lift and curl your lashes. Its unique brush makes it easy to apply it to each and every lash, too. It’s water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about it smearing or running either.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

