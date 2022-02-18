Which Fenty Beauty concealers are best?

Concealer is key for covering under-eye circles and blemishes that would otherwise show through your makeup. The real secret, though, is choosing the right concealer–one that doesn’t crease, flake or shine.

The shade range and quality of Fenty Beauty products mean that there’s a concealer for you no matter your skin type or tone. If you’re looking for an affordable, full-coverage, cruelty-free concealer, the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Longwear Liquid Concealer is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a concealer

Formula

Fenty Beauty offers two concealer products. The Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Longwear Liquid Concealer has a consistency between a cream and a liquid, and the Bright Fix Eye Brightener Concealer is a liquid concealer.

Liquid concealers are hydrating and buildable. They’re more concentrated than liquid foundations and can be layered for more dramatic, higher coverage.

Cream concealers are thick and hydrating with opaque pigments. They tend to have a sticky formula that allows for long wear but can crease over time if not set with powder. They’re great for dry or combination skin but can irritate oily or sensitive skin.

Coverage

The kind of coverage you’re looking for in a concealer will depend on your skin type and your desire for the overall look of your makeup.

Light coverage concealers can hide minor blemishes without being obvious. They create the most natural overall look.

concealers can hide minor blemishes without being obvious. They create the most natural overall look. Medium coverage concealers can hide some blemishes and discoloration, creating a mostly even tone while maintaining the finish of your natural skin.

concealers can hide some blemishes and discoloration, creating a mostly even tone while maintaining the finish of your natural skin. Full coverage concealers can hide most blemishes and discoloration, creating a completely even skin tone.

As a rule, you shouldn’t choose heavier concealer than you need. If you have occasional blemishes, then you can build a light or medium coverage concealer as needed. If you consistently have blemishes or dark circles to cover, using a full coverage concealer may be easiest.

Finish

Liquid and cream concealers can dry to have any kind of finish, despite initially reflecting lots of light. A dewy finish is highly reflective but doesn’t appear oily. A natural or semi-matte finish provides a lightly hydrated look that works with all skin types. A matte finish doesn’t shine at all, giving skin an airbrushed appearance.

A matte finish is typically best for concealers because the lack of shine means that raised blemishes or textured lines will be less noticeable. If you’ve ever wondered how celebrities rarely have visible blemishes on the red carpet, the answer is matte concealer.

What to look for in a quality concealer

Wear time

Concealers can wear off over time due to environmental causes, sweat, or contact with skin and fabrics. Depending on the type of wear, concealer can streak or crease after a few hours and draw focus to the blemishes you covered. Both Fenty Beauty concealers have specialized long-wear formulas that retain coverage after eight or more hours. They’re sweat- and humidity-resistant without feeling dry.

Shade range

Considering both the undertones and shade of your skin, a concealer could appear too warm or cool to appear natural. Make sure you choose a concealer that matches both the shade and tone of your complexion.

The Fenty Beauty ProFilt’r Concealer comes in 50 shades. No matter your undertones or overtones, you’ll almost definitely find your perfect match.

Ingredients

Parabens can promote bacterial growth in your concealer and cause acne or infections. They’re used in some cosmetic products, so check the label to ensure that your concealer is paraben-free.

Comedogenic products can cause blackheads or acne by clogging pores, especially on sensitive skin. Opting for non-comedogenic products is a good rule of thumb to keep your skin clear and blemish-free when you wear makeup.

An important note about all cosmetics: they contain active ingredients that break down over time. Generally, concealers last up to 12 months. Even if you haven’t used all of the concealer by the one-year mark, you should throw it away and replace it. After opening, cosmetics are exposed to bacteria through touch or air and aren’t safe to use after six months to a year. After all, you want to use your concealer to cover blemishes–not cause them.

How much you can expect to spend on Fenty Beauty concealer

The Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Longwear Liquid Concealer is $26, and the Bright Fix Eye Brightener Concealer is $25, so the price isn’t much of a factor when choosing between the two.

Fenty Beauty Concealer FAQ

Is Fenty Beauty concealer vegan?

A. Yes, both concealers by Fenty Beauty are vegan and cruelty-free.

Do I need to set my concealer with powder?

A. While lots of concealers on the market are best worn with setting powder to avoid creasing, both Fenty Beauty concealers stay put without it.

How is concealer different than foundation?

A. Concealers are meant to cover particular spots, while the foundation is meant to be the base of your look. Use concealer sparingly for a more natural finish.

What’s the best Fenty Beauty concealer to buy?

Top Fenty Beauty concealer

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Longwear Liquid Concealer

What you need to know: With 50 shades and a full-to-medium coverage formula that works for all skin types, the Pro Filt’r liquid concealer is versatile and provides a matte finish without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: With its long-wear and crease-proof formula you can wear it all day and night without needing to reapply, but it won’t dry out. It’ll look great whether you have oily, dry, combination, or mature skin and will keep your skin looking bright and blemish-free. It’s non-comedogenic, paraben-free and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: It can tend to look cakey, so apply sparingly and add layers only as needed.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Top Fenty Beauty concealer for the money

Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Eye Brightener Concealer

What you need to know: This light-coverage liquid concealer leaves a hydrating, natural finish that will last all day.

What you’ll love: The paraben-free, non-comedogenic formula feels more like a serum than a concealer. Its buildable coverage means that you can use it every day or layer it for a night out. You can wear it on its own for instant brightness or use it as a color corrector by blending it over the foundation.

What you should consider: Since it has an emollient effect and a more reflective finish, it might not be right for oily skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

What you need to know: This foundation is full-coverage and buildable, able to cover blemishes with the effect of a concealer. With 50 shades and a formula that works with any skin type, it’s a great base for every makeup look.

What you’ll love: The matte finish and full coverage of this foundation leave skin looking airbrushed and flawless, and it’s incredibly buildable. It’ll do wonders for oily or combination skin, concealing shine even when it’s humid or hot out.

What you should consider: It has a drying effect and might irritate especially dry patches of skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

