Which peach lipstick is best?

Peach lipstick will make you want to bring out the jean cut-offs and flip flops, even in the dead of winter. Summery and bright, peach lipstick adds brightness to your face and looks good on just about everyone. When you want to perk up your look, look no further than a splash of peachy color on your lips. When you want a peach lipstick that’s high-quality and flattering to every skin tone, the iconic Nars Lipstick in Orgasm is far and away the top choice.

What to know before you buy a peach lipstick

Sheer vs. pigmented

Peach lends itself to a summery, sheer consistency. While other colors, like browns and reds, look best in a full cover application, peach is great when it lets your own lip color peek through. If you’re going to wear your peach lipstick during the day, opt for a sheer, slightly pigmented lipstick. Evening can call for a lipstick with more pigmentation and a thicker consistency.

Your skin’s undertones

Not all peach lipsticks are created equal. Some have warmer tones, while some icy options look great on cooler-toned skin. While certain products, like our top choice, work on all skin tones, you’ll want to be mindful of your own skin tone when choosing the perfect peach lipstick for you.

Long-wear or regular

Long-wear lipsticks tend to have a thicker, waxier consistency that allows them to adhere to your lips for a longer period of time than creamy, regular-wear lipsticks. If you’re looking for a light, sheer wash of peach, be ready to reapply for longer events (or a full day’s wear). If you absolutely need color that won’t quit, choose a long-wear option.

What to look for in a quality peach lipstick

Solid vs. shimmer

Solids and shimmers look very different in peach lipsticks. Solid peach lipstick is demure and great for more formal events or the workplace. A solid peach shouts “summer” and “fun,” no matter what time of year.

Moisture

It’s always best when lipstick does double-duty as a moisturizer to keep your lips supple, but it’s particularly the case with lighter and more sheer shades like peach, which show any flakiness or dryness on your lips’ skin. Look for hydrating ingredients like vitamin E.

Glossy vs. matte

Matte lipstick is enjoying a comeback, and it looks awesome in its peach varieties, adding an upscale sense of style to your look. When you want to lean into a peachy, beachy look, opt for a warm, glossy hue.

How much you can expect to spend on peach lipstick

Great drugstore finds can cost as little as $5. If you want a prestige brand chock-full of moisturizing ingredients, expect to pay $20-$30.

Peach lipstick FAQ

How can I make my peach lipstick last longer on my lips?

A. The key to long-lasting wear is to properly prep your lips. Exfoliate gently, either with a custom lip exfoliant or with a gentle scrub of brown sugar and coconut oil. Then moisturize with lip balm. Finally, apply the lipstick. If you need your look to last through an event, consider a setting spray.

How can I keep peach lipstick fresh in the tube?

A. Like all lipstick, your new favorite peach hue has an expiration date, usually about a year to 18 months from manufacture. Help your lipstick live its longest life by storing it in a cool, dry place away from any heat sources. The bathroom is not the best place to store makeup, with its exposure to humidity and occasional rises in temperature, so store lipsticks in a makeup bag in another room. If space is at a premium, consider storing in an out-of-the-way place like under the bed, and bring them out when it’s time to apply. Watch for signs that a lipstick is past its prime, like moisture beading and a rancid smell, and toss as necessary.

What’s the best peach lipstick to buy?

Top peach lipstick

Nars Lipstick in Orgasm

What you need to know: This shade reached nearly mythical proportions when it was first introduced in “The Multiple,” and it still regularly sells out. Due to its runaway success, the shade has been introduced into a variety of products, including this conditioning lipstick.

What you’ll love: Peachy pink with a golden shimmer, this shade is reputed to look good on just about everyone, with its warm and vibrant color.

What you should consider: This lipstick is quite sheer, so if you’re hoping for vibrant color, this is not it.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top peach lipstick for the money

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Peach Me

What you need to know: A high-impact peach with a moisturizing formula, Peach Me is the perfect lipstick for a summer night (or for when you want to simulate one!).

What you’ll love: It doesn’t get much more moisturizing than Revlon with its vitamin E and avocado oil formulations. Peach Me is bright and sunny and looks great on many complexions, so if you’re looking for a peach to experiment with, this is it.

What you should consider: This isn’t as long-lasting as some of Revlon’s ColorStay options, so be prepared to reapply as necessary.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HUDA BEAUTY Power Bullet Cream Glow Hydrating Lipstick in Sweet Cheeks

What you need to know: This luxury brand is at the top of the list when it comes to high moisturizing capacity and silky feel. The sea fennel in the formula not only helps hydrate lips, but also adds vitamins A, E and C for lip health.

What you’ll love: When you’re looking for a hint of peach but more subtle tones, this almost-mauvy option is classy and beautiful.

What you should consider: This shade looks best on warmer skin tones.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

