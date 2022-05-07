Which glass food storage container is best?

Whether you like to buy or cook in large batches or you’re into meal prepping, having the right containers is essential. Plastic containers once reigned supreme, but many people have upgraded to glass food storage containers these days.

Glass is an ideal option for its durability, not to mention it doesn’t hold onto odors or stains like plastic containers do. Glass is also an appealing material for food storage containers because it’s easy to keep clean. Pyrex Simply Store Glass Food Storage Containers, the top choice, is dishwasher-safe.

What to know before you buy a glass food storage container

Benefits

Unlike many plastic containers, glass food storage containers are BPA-free. They don’t hold onto stains or odors, making them easy to clean. Glass containers are more durable than plastic containers, and in some cases, they may last through a decade of use or longer. Many glass food storage containers are versatile enough to function as casual serving dishes as well.

Drawbacks

Glass food storage containers, particularly those made with lower-quality glass, may warp over time. The containers may be heavy when filled, deterring some individuals from carrying them in lunchboxes to work or school. As durable as they are, glass containers may shatter if dropped in the sink or knocked against other objects.

Individual glass food storage containers vs. sets

Glass food storage containers are sold individually and in sets. Some people prefer buying single containers, especially when they need a specific size or shape. However, it’s the more expensive option. Glass storage container sets, on the other hand, end up costing less per piece. Unfortunately, some sets include odd container sizes that aren’t practical for everyone.

What to look for in quality glass food storage containers

Sizes

Glass food storage containers are available in several sizes, ranging from 1-10 cups. Unfortunately, there are no standard sizes for glass food storage containers, so it’s common for each storage set to include different sizes from the next. Classic assortment sets, for example, may contain a few container sizes, whereas meal-prep sets include several same-size containers.

Glass varieties

There are a few glass varieties, and they vary in terms of durability and quality. Borosilicate glass, however, is considered superior because it’s more resistant to thermal shock. On the other hand, soda-lime glass is less durable and more prone to breaking under rapid heating or high-heat exposure.

Safe use

Unless otherwise specified, most glass food storage containers are safe to use in the oven, microwave, refrigerator and freezer. Many sets, including their lids, are also top-rack dishwasher-safe. However, glass food storage containers cannot be used inside toaster ovens because the closeness to heating elements may cause the glass to crack or shatter.

Lid styles

While glass food storage containers generally share the same designs, they vary considerably regarding lid styles.

Certain lids pop off and on containers, whereas others have snapping mechanisms that provide leak-proof seals.

Some newer glass food storage container sets have write-on lids for easy labeling.

A few lids have vent holes, usually present in the form of tabs, that allow steam to escape.

Lid color also varies; some lids are opaque, whereas others are transparent.

How much you can expect to spend on glass food storage containers

Individual glass food storage containers cost $5-$16 per piece, depending on their sizes. Most glass food storage container sets are priced between $20-$40. Speciality sets, such as deluxe or meal-prep sets, cost from $40-$60.

Are glass food storage container lids microwave-safe?

A. Only some container lids are microwave-safe, whereas others shouldn’t be exposed to heat other than warm food. If you’re not sure whether a lid is microwave-safe, care and handling information is usually printed on the bottom of the lid.

Does shape play a role in choosing glass food storage containers?

A. Not necessarily, but some individuals find certain sizes are better for storing certain foods than others. Round containers, for example, are popular for storing stews and chili, while rectangular containers are often used for cut fruits and vegetables.

What are the best glass food storage containers to buy?

Top glass food storage container

Pyrex Simply Store Glass Food Storage Containers

What you need to know: This 24-piece set includes various shapes and sizes to cover most cooking and meal preparation needs.

What you’ll love: The set is made with Pyrex’s patented glass that holds up through years of daily use. Container lids are easy to put on and remove compared to other premium options. The set is backed by a 2-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: While the lids have a snug fit, they’re not secured with any sealing mechanisms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top glass food storage container for the money

OXO Good Grips Smart Seal Glass Containers

What you need to know: An affordable option by a trusted brand, this 12-piece set is well-received for its snapping lids.

What you’ll love: Clear containers and lids offer full visibility of contents. The set has Smart-Seal lids that are leak-proof yet easy to open. The containers and lids are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: Some people stated the lids end up breaking or leaking after a few months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PrepNaturals Meal Prep Glass Containers

What you need to know: Popular for meal prepping, this set of five glass containers and lids are durable enough to pack in lunch boxes.

What you’ll love: The containers hold 30 ounces, which means they’re spacious enough to hold large salads and other prepared meals. They’re also suitable for serving dishes at casual parties. The lids have steam-release holes — a feature that is harder to find.

What you should consider: The lids have rubber seals, which makes them somewhat difficult to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

