BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

There are plenty of brands that run discounts during Amazon sale events. We’re curating a list of the brands you’ll actually want to fill your cart with, including the things we usually try not to splurge on. There will be deals and discounts running on some of the best brands on Amazon. Stay tuned for price slashes on the best brands of 2023 Amazon has to offer! Here are a few you’ll want to keep an eye on, with deals starting now.

As one of the most popular electronics brands, you can expect to find plenty of excellent discounts on high-end Sony products such as TVs, headphones and soundbars. Also, keep an eye out for portable Bluetooth speakers, and if you’re into photography, there will likely be some great digital cameras on sale.

Samsung is the industry-leading electronics brand that manufactures the best-selling Galaxy smartphones. There are many models we expect to see on sale, but other Samsung products to check out include headphones, tablets, TVs, smartwatches and even refrigerators.

Apple products are expensive, but we’d love to see Prime Day offer discounts on the best ones, including iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and MacBooks. Plus, Apple owns Beats, a top audio electronics brand, so you’ll likely be able to snag a pair of jazzy Beats Solo or Beats Fit Pro headphones at a discount.

You might think you’re all set with kitchen appliances, but there should be plenty of great deals worth checking out as you might stumble upon something you didn’t know you needed. KitchenAid makes virtually any kitchen appliance you can think of, but the hottest ones are often microwaves, toaster ovens, blenders and ice makers.

Spend more time on the things you love to do by letting a robot vacuum take on cleaning duties in your home. With an iRobot vacuum, you can forget about sweeping and mopping your home and let it do its thing. Robot vacuums are pricey, but many models should have fantastic discounts during Amazon Prime Day.

If you want to look and feel your best, you need quality clothing, accessories and fragrances, all offered by the luxurious French designer brand Christian Dior. During the Prime Day sale, you might be able to snag an expensive perfume or cologne at a low price, but also keep an eye out for makeup and sunglasses.

Few brands manufacture high-quality home products, tools and kitchen appliances like Black and Decker. Coffee lovers may be able to purchase a high-end coffee machine at a discount, and cocktail lovers might stumble upon an elegant mixer for sale.

Lenovo computers are famous for their sophisticated and durable build. Plenty of Lenovo computers should be on sale at a heavy discount, whether you want a traditional laptop for school or office work or a 2-in-1 for comfortable gaming and content streaming.

Few other brands make high-performance sporting equipment and athletic wear like Under Armour. We hope to see sneakers and other athletic shoes on sale as well as hoodies and base layer clothing, which can be an excellent buy for those looking to hit the slopes this winter.

Dyson is a top vacuum cleaner brand, and whether you want a single unit or a comprehensive set for tackling cleaning duties in your home, you’ll likely see some significant discounts on Prime Day. In addition to vacuum cleaners, there are also high-quality Dyson air purifiers, fans and hair tools.

Vitamix might manufacture the best blenders on the planet, but the caveat is that many people find them expensive. However, their versatility makes them worth a look, and on Prime Day, you might be able to snag one at a low price.

As a top electronics brand, you can be sure you’ll see several hot deals on items such as TVs, computer monitors and sound bars. However, you’ll also want to keep your eyes peeled for microwaves, vacuum cleaners and air conditioners.

Philips is known for its product diversity, which ranges from things such as hair and beard trimming kits and electric toothbrushes to home espresso machines and smart light bulbs. We expect to see several high-quality Philips products on sale on Prime Day, many of which make for excellent gift ideas.

If music and high-quality sound are important to you, then you’ll want to watch for JBL items as they go on sale for Prime Day. It’s all but guaranteed that items like headphones and portable Bluetooth speakers will see big price discounts, and you’ll surely get a high-quality device since JBL is a top audio electronics brand.

Asus is a top computer electronics brand, so we’re going to be stoked to see hot items such as computers, laptops and routers on sale this Prime Day. Asus is also one of the most popular brands for gaming products, so look out for gaming laptops and motherboards as well.

Check out Prime Day deals here, and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best brand discounts of the Prime Day Early Access sale.

Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.