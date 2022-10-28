(MASS APPEAL) – Halloween is all about the tricks and, more importantly, the treats. But you don’t have to wait to sneak your child’s candy. In this week’s segment brought to you by BestReviews, Andrea Boudewijn shares some simple tricks to baking scary, but yummy Halloween treats.

Halloween treats with our baking expert

By Allen Foster

Halloween is the time of year when scary is in style. Rubber snakes, plastic spiders and other harmless pranks help make the season a little more fun. But it doesn’t have to stop with gags and toys. You can create creepy treats that you can eat to add a whole new dimension to the holiday. To get the most out of Halloween, it can help to have a guide filled with things to make, buy and do to celebrate this special occasion with your family.

In this video

BestReviews’ cooking and baking expert Andrea Boudewijn joins Scott Moak to discuss baking scary but yummy Halloween treats.

It’s more fun when the kids help

Halloween is a unique holiday. It has its own festive colors, imagery and personality. Whether you throw a large party, have a small get-together or just want to make some treats for the family, you want to make something special. But it doesn’t have to be an elaborate, time-intensive project. It doesn’t even have to be challenging. In fact, the easier it is, the more fun you will have. And if you can involve the kids, you can create memories and traditions that last a lifetime.

For kids, think fun scary not scary scary

When choosing the type of treats you want to make with your kids, make sure they are kid-friendly. You want them to be fun, something that catches the eye and embodies the spirit of the holiday. The treat should encourage laughter and not look too scary or real.

You also want to make treats that can be pre-portioned and eaten with the fingers, so kids can just grab one and go. And if you can slip a toy into the mix, even better.

Chocolate Rice Krispy Treats with spiderwebs

One of Boudewijn’s favorite kid-friendly Halloween treats is something your kids can help you make. You don’t even need to turn on the oven to make these yummy holiday snacks. All you need is prepackaged Rice Krispy Treats — or you can make them from scratch if you prefer — some chocolate and a pastry bag of royal icing.

To make these tasty treats, open the packages of Rice Krispy Treats, place them on a cookie sheet and pour melted chocolate over them. Fill a pastry bag with white royal icing and carefully draw a spiderweb on each chocolate treat. The easiest way to do this is by making spokes like you see on a bicycle wheel and connecting those spokes with wavy lines to look like a spider’s web. For extra fun, you can add a few toy spider rings when you present the treat.

Grown-ups can handle scarier treats

Most adults can handle creepier confections. That means the treats don’t have to be as colorful and fun at a grown-up party. They can even be a little bit gruesome — as long as they are still delicious. If you can unnerve your guests at an adult party, you get bonus points.

Bleeding red velvet cake

One dessert that is easy to make is a bloody, horror-themed cake. Red velvet works best because the inside is red. Purchase one with white icing and decorate it with red icing to make it look like dripping blood — the more red, the better. Stick a clean toy knife into the top of the cake to complete the look. When your guests cut into the cake and see it is filled with red, be prepared for a few screams.

Shop this segment

Bakerpan Cake Cookie Decorating Writing Gel (Red)

This red gel decorator’s icing is from a small business. It comes in an easy-to-squeeze 1.5-ounce tube and is certified Kosher. Each tube contains the date the gel was made, so you know how fresh it is. To use, cut the tip straight across. To maintain consistency, the manufacturer recommends shaking before and during use.

Sold by Amazon

Ateco Wunderbag Decorating Bag

The Ateco Wunderbag is a 24-inch reusable, professional-grade decorating bag. It is made with thick cotton felt that is coated with polyurethane for heavy-duty construction. The bag has a reinforced tip and a hanging loop for convenient storage.

Sold by Amazon

DuraHome Deli Containers with Lids

Whenever making icing, you want to have some airtight containers on hand for storage. This set of 30 plastic containers has leakproof lids to ensure zero spillage. They are dishwasher-, freezer- and microwave-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Ateco Ultra Straight Spatula

This professional quality straight spatula has a 6-inch blade that is 1.5 inches wide. The thin stainless steel blade has even flexibility, and the ergonomic polypropylene handle is durable and comfortable to hold. For ease of cleaning, the spatula is dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

