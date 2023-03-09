BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What you need to know about recent eye drops recalls

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked people to stop using Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops, distributed by EzriCare, LLC and Delsam Pharma, and Artificial Eye Ointment, distributed by Delsam Pharma, because of a potential bacterial contamination. More recently, Apotex Corp. issued a voluntary nationwide recall of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution and Pharmedica USA LLC issued a voluntary worldwide recall of Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops. Here’s what you need to know about the two latest recalls.

In this article: Hyalogic HylaTears Lubricant Eye Drops, Visine Allergy Eye Relief Multi-Action Eye Drops and Clear Eyes Maximum Redness Relief Eye Drops.

What are the latest eye drops being recalled and why?

The two products that are currently part of a voluntary recall are Apotex Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15% (Apotex Corp.) and Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops (Pharmedica USA LLC). Both of these products are being recalled for a possible lack of sterility. Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution is a prescription medication used to reduce intraocular pressure by patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, while the MSM Drops are an over-the-counter anti-inflammatory used to diminish irritation and/or swelling of the eyes.

What potential risks are involved with using these recalled products?

While the recall notice for Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution did not state any specific risks other than a potential lack of sterility, Purely Soothing stated that the use of contaminated eye drops can result in the risk of eye infections that could result in blindness.

Which lots are being recalled?

There are six lots of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution being recalled. They can be identified by the National Drug Code, lot numbers and expiration date printed on the carton and the bottle.

Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution (0.15%): 5 mL, NDC# 60505-0564-1, LOT# TJ9848, expiration date: 02/2024.

5 mL, NDC# 60505-0564-1, LOT# TJ9848, expiration date: 02/2024. Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution (0.15%): 5 mL, NDC# 60505-0564-1, LOT# TJ9849, expiration date: 02/2024.

5 mL, NDC# 60505-0564-1, LOT# TJ9849, expiration date: 02/2024. Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution (0.15%): 5 mL, NDC# 60505-0564-1, LOT# TK0258, expiration date: 04/2024.

5 mL, NDC# 60505-0564-1, LOT# TK0258, expiration date: 04/2024. Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution (0.15%): 5 mL, NDC# 60505-0564-1, LOT# TK5341, expiration date: 04/2024.

5 mL, NDC# 60505-0564-1, LOT# TK5341, expiration date: 04/2024. Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution (0.15%): 10 mL, NDC# 60505-0564-2, LOT# TK0261, expiration date: 04/2024.

10 mL, NDC# 60505-0564-2, LOT# TK0261, expiration date: 04/2024. Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution (0.15%): 15 mL, NDC# 60505-0564-3, LOT# TK0262, expiration date: 04/2024.

There are two lots of Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops being recalled. They can be identified by the size, LOT# and Universal Product Code.

Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops (1 ounce): LOT#: 2203PS01, UPC 7 31034 91379 9.

LOT#: 2203PS01, UPC 7 31034 91379 9. Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops (1/2 ounce): LOT#: 1808051, UPC 7 31034 91382 9.

What should you do if you have these products?

Patients who have an identified lot of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution should immediately contact their health care provider for medical advice, and call Inmar Rx Solutions at 1-855-275-1273 to return the medication.

Consumers who have an identified lot of Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops should immediately stop using the product and return it to the place of purchase. If you have any questions or problems that may be related to these eye drops, the company advises calling your health care provider for medical advice.

Best eye drops you can still use

Taking care of your eyes is important. If you’re experiencing dry eyes from long hours at the computer or irritation due to allergies, consider using appropriate eye drops.

Hyalogic HylaTears Lubricant Eye Drops

Staring at a computer screen for extended periods of time means you blink less. When your eyes dry out, they don’t work as they should. These lubricating drops help maintain the natural moisture balance in your eyes to provide relief from mild to moderate dry eyes.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Rohto Cool Relief Cooling Eye Drops

This fast-acting product can reduce redness and hydrate your eyes. It provides cooling and long-lasting relief from irritation that can develop from eye strain. The portable squeeze bottle makes these drops convenient for travel.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Zaditor Antihistamine Eye Drops

Pollen and other allergens can make just opening your eyes a miserable experience. These over-the-counter eye drops can relieve itchy eyes for up to 12 hours without the use of a vasoconstrictor. They’re safe for ages 3 and up.

Sold by Amazon

Visine Allergy Eye Relief Multi-Action Eye Drops

These allergy relief drops feature the original prescription strength. They’re formulated to reduce redness and provide temporary relief from allergy symptoms that may result from exposure to pollen, mold, dander and other allergens.

Sold by Amazon (2-pack) and iHerb

Clear Eyes Maximum Redness Relief Eye Drops

Clear Eyes Maximum Redness Relief is a maximum-strength product that offers relief from redness, burning and dryness without a prescription. Each dose can provide up to 12 hours of comfort.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

