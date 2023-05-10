Which phone case is best for the Celero 5G?

Mobile phones are incredibly valuable, whether you have the latest Apple phone or are using a family handout. Although the prices of these devices vary wildly, it’s not the financial cost that makes them valuable but the information stored on them.

If you treasure countless memories, family videos and numerous contact details, you’ll ensure that your phone is protected with a case. For added protection against scratches on the glass, you should go for a case with a built-in screen protector.

Budget phone, great protection

Case options for the Celero 5G phone

Similarly to other mobile phones, there are various cases for the 5G version of the Celero device from Boost Mobile. First, you should consider what level of protection you require and then look within that category for design options.

Several designs feature single or two colors with no other frills if you prefer cases with a minimalist look and feel. Generally, they have a smooth back with no grooves or embellishments.

There are also elegant cases with a few slots for bank cards and cash, so you don’t always need to carry your wallet or handbag with you. These cases often have a short wristband on the top, making it easier to carry.

But naturally, you should look at heavy-duty cases if you enjoy spending time outdoors or are prone to dropping your phone. Plenty of military-grade cases use a dual-layer system where the outer shell is made from hard plastic, and the inner compartment is softer plastic or silicone. This helps to disperse impact shocks while the reinforced corner absorbs the pressure to prevent the glass from cracking.

Another aspect to look out for is a raised lip or edge around the camera lens or the glass display. This prevents the lens or glass from touching a flat surface, reducing the chances of it getting scratched. Others also have a finger ring on the back that lets you get a better grip, which can also be used as a kickstand to view content.

Best Celero 5G phone cases

Starshop Leather Wallet Cover With Pocket

This is a great option if you need a well-made cover with space for bank cards. It is made from black synthetic leather and closes through a magnetic buckle. On the inside, there are three slots for cards and a hidden pocket for cash underneath. You can use the case as a kickstand for your phone by folding it over.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Tudia DualShield Case Designed for Boost Mobile Celero 5G Phone

This two-tone case has black trims on the top and bottom, while the space in between is a deep navy blue. It has textured edges to improve your grip and uses ToughRhino technology for dual-layer protection. The raised lip around the camera’s edge prevents it from touching flat surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

TJS Celero 5G Case

This strong phone case comes in five colors and has a ring holder, which you can also use as a kickstand. It also has a metal patch that can be attached to a magnetic car mount .

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Nancheng Celero 5G Glitter Case

For those who like some bling, this glitter case fits the bill. it comes in four glittery colors, including silver and rose gold, and also offers a built-in ring holder/kickstand .

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Harryshell Flip PU Leather Wallet Case with Kickstand

This elegant, purple phone cover has an embossed floral design on the front and flips open to reveal a pocket from cash and several slots for bank cards. The case is held shut through a magnetic clasp, and you can also use it as a kickstand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Thousandgear Holster Case with Built-in Screen Protector

This case features a woodland design that blends in with your camouflage, perfect for people who enjoy the outdoors or hunting. It is made from high-quality rubber-silicone that won’t easily slip out of your hand. The case has a bumper around the front edge and comes with a built-in screen protector.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

B-Wishy Luxury Bling Glitter Case

Want to inject some of your personality into your phone’s case? Then this rose gold cover is an excellent option. On the back is a gold finger ring attached to a gold heart with synthetic crystals around it. The back plate is translucent but has some floral embellishments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

