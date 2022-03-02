Which Nintendo Switch skin is best?

Skins are a great way to personalize your Nintendo console and attachments. While there are many character-themed cases and controllers, skins are where you can really make your Switch your own. Not only are they enjoyable to look at and distinguish your Switch from your others’, but they can also protect your console from being scratched if it’s ever dropped or damaged.

The best Nintendo Switch skin is the Luna Paradise Nintendo Switch Skin. This multicolored skin features stars and the moon with an optional glitter overlay.

What to know before you buy a Nintendo Switch skin

Type of switch you own

Skins are fitted for a specific console. They aren’t one-size-fits-all. This list only features products compatible with a standard Nintendo Switch, not the Switch Lite. Before you purchase a skin, be sure to read the product description, and make sure it will fit your console correctly.

What part you want to cover

While many Switch skins include covers for the controllers, dock and consoles, some sellers allow you to purchase just one skin. This is a great option for people who want to mix and match designs or those staying within a budget who prefer to buy one element at a time. You can find compatible colors and patterns to create your perfect console look or go with a complete skin package.

How long you plan to keep them on

These days, most skins are easy to apply and remove without leaving any residue behind. However, if you do plan to take the skin off without replacing it, keep in mind some adhesives can leave behind scratch marks. While this is usually a problem of the past, there are still a few on the market that can damage your console.

What to look for in a quality Nintendo Switch skin

Materials used

The safest material to use on a Nintendo Switch console is 3m vinyl adhesive. Avoid skins that use anything less, because it will likely damage the surface or leave residue. It’s also important to make sure you don’t buy cheaply made skins that will fade or get scratched. While skins aren’t particularly expensive to replace, it’s worth it to make sure you don’t have to go through the removal and application process all over again.

Known brands or sellers

Controller Gear and Dbrand are well-known skin manufacturers whose products always hold up. While a few years ago, Dbrand’s products were leaving behind the aforementioned scratches, they warned their customers and quickly fixed this issue. Today, they use a 3m adhesive that comes right off with no damage.

Controller Gear’s skins typically come with a screen protector as an added bonus. They also offer a lot of Nintendo character designs. There are also many verified Etsy sellers who create quality custom Switch skins.

Themes

There are a wide variety of Switch theme options. Many are character-focused, especially ones produced by popular brands. You can find lots of color options through Controller Gear and Etsy sellers. Etsy skins tend to have a wider variety of available color gradients and unique designs. No matter your aesthetic preference, the perfect skin is out there for you.

How much you can expect to spend on Nintendo Switch skin

Nintendo Switch skins are relatively inexpensive. A full set typically costs between $20-$30, depending on the rarity of the skin and added features.

Nintendo Switch skin FAQ

Do Nintendo Switch skins work on the Nintendo Switch Lites?

A. Switch Lites are a different form factor than their docking counterparts. While you can put the controller skins on the sides, they won’t fit exactly right. You’ll have to get a skin specifically for the Switch Lite in order to get full coverage.

How do you effectively apply Nintendo Switch skins?

A. Line up the skin with the bottom edges of the console, dock or controller. Gently lay the adhesive down bit by bit until it’s lined up with the top edges. Use a hard edge, such as a credit card, to smooth any remaining bubbles out.

What’s the best Nintendo Switch skin to buy?

Top Nintendo Switch skin

Luna Paradise Nintendo Switch Skin

What you need to know: Beautiful stars and moon set (full or partial) with optional glitter overlay will make your Switch look fantastic.

What you’ll love: This skin features a bold and colorful design you can get for all or part of your Switch. The 3m adhesive is safe to apply and remove without any trouble. This seller offers a number of other quality skins as well.

What you should consider: The full set and glitter laminate cost extra, and the application process is slightly tedious.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top Nintendo Switch skin for the money

Princess Zelda Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch skin

What you need to know: This authentic and elegant Zelda-themed skin comes with a screen protector.

What you’ll love: This precision-fit skin is easy to apply and remove, thanks to the 3m adhesive, and is scratch-resistant and doesn’t leave a residue behind. The art is extremely detailed, and the included screen protector makes it a great value.

What you should consider: The application is time-consuming, and some customers said details were missing on the skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cute Solid Pastel Skin For The Nintendo Switch

What you need to know: These pastel color block skins offer full scratch-resistant coverage for your Switch.

What you’ll love: You can mix and match the pieces from over a dozen colors, and they’re fade-resistant, so they’ll always look as good as the day you bought them. It’s made of a 3m adhesive that goes on and comes off easily.

What you should consider: These skins are more expensive for a full set than the others, and they take longer to apply.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

